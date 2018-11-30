Chevron Will Not Increase Offer to Acquire Anadarko

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that, under the terms of
its previously announced Merger Agreement with Anadarko Petroleum
Corporation (NYSE: APC), it will not make a counterproposal and will
allow the four-day match period to expire. Accordingly, Chevron
anticipates that Anadarko will terminate the Merger Agreement.
"Winning in any environment doesnt mean winning at any cost. Cost and
capital discipline always matter, and we will not dilute our returns or
erode value for our shareholders for the sake of doing a deal, said
Chevrons Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. "Our advantaged portfolio is
driving robust production and cash flow growth, higher investment
returns and lower execution risk. We are well positioned to deliver
superior value creation for our shareholders.
Upon termination of the Merger Agreement, Anadarko will be required to
pay Chevron a termination fee of $1 billion. Consistent with Chevrons
commitment to superior shareholder returns, the company plans to
increase its share repurchase rate by 25 percent to $5 billion per year.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy
companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the
company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry.
Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas;
refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants;
manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power;
and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in
every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon,
Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
For Chevron B-roll, please visit: https://vimeo.com/329956095
