Chewy Expands into Pet Insurance, Partners with Trupanion

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, and Trupanion, Inc. ("Trupanion) (Nasdaq: TRUP), an industry leader in medical insurance for pets, announced a partnership to offer an exclusive suite of pet health insurance and wellness plans to more than 20 million Chewy customers. Chewy continues to expand its portfolio of health care products and services, under its Chewy Health brand, to help pet parents care for the health and well-being of their pets.

Through this partnership, Chewy will offer customers both preventative care wellness plans and comprehensive insurance plans for accidents, illnesses and chronic conditions. In addition, it will help drive awareness within the pet parent community, simplifying the end-to-end process  from researching and purchasing pet insurance to filing, tracking and paying for claims  and provide access to additional Chewy Health services. All of this combined will increase pet parents access to affordable and high-quality health care offerings for their pets.

By partnering with Trupanion, Chewy will be able to leverage Trupanions patented software to pay veterinarians directly, thus reducing out-of-pocket expenses and increasing access to care. In keeping with their mutual brand commitment to surprise and delight customers, pet parents will receive the exceptional customer experience both Chewy and Trupanion are known for and convenient 24x7 access to a dedicated customer service team. These plans will be available for purchase exclusively on Chewy.com beginning in Spring 2022.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Trupanion, with whom we share our values of customer centricity and product innovation, said Mita Malhotra, VP and Head of Chewy Health. "The launch of customized care plans specifically designed for our customers is an important enhancement to the Chewy Health ecosystem, advancing our mission to make pet healthcare more affordable and accessible for all pet parents.

"Were humbled and excited when we find a partner like Chewy, who recognizes the value of our brand and expertise, said Margi Tooth, Co-President of Trupanion. "Through our partnership, we have the opportunity to grow the category by introducing the concept of high-quality medical insurance to Chewys customer base of over 20 million pet parents. In doing so, we look forward to increasing the percentage of insured pets that walk through the doors of veterinary hospitals, to ensure they get the best veterinary care.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing, availability and coverage of the pet health insurance offering via Chewy Insurance Services, the ability to grow pet enrollment and direct payments to veterinarians, implementation of the partnership, future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our and Trupanions management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks and uncertainties relating to whether and the extent to which this partnership may be successful; our expectations that launch will begin in a small group of states and that we will make changes as we extend availability into additional states; the need to obtain regulatory approvals for the Chewy insurance offering; the ability to integrate, implement and otherwise operationalize the arrangement; the expectation that no material revenue will be generated from the relationship for at least a year and during that time various business risks may impact either party; Trupanions losses since inception and ability to maintain its rate of revenue growth and achieve or maintain profitability; Trupanions ability to grow its member base, retain these members, and recover its member acquisition costs; Trupanions severity and frequency of claims; the competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends; difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our and Trupanions filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

