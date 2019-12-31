finanzen.net
16.09.2020 23:32

Chewy, Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy) (NYSE: CHWY) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering) of approximately $275 million of shares of its Class A common stock. The underwriter has agreed to purchase all of the shares offered, and the shares may be offered by the underwriter from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Company intends to grant the underwriter an option to purchase up to 15% additional shares of Class A common stock. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including growth initiatives to expand our total addressable market. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on September 16, 2020. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Chewy and the Offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information, including with respect to the Offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will or "expect and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors in the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.09.20
Chewy A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.09.20
Ausblick: Chewy A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
26.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Chewy A-Aktie im Juni 2020 (finanzen.net)
08.06.20
Ausblick: Chewy A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.05.20
Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Chewy A-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
04.04.20
Chewy A gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chewy A News
RSS Feed
Chewy A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.07.2019Chewy A Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
09.07.2019Chewy A Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Chewy A News

12.09.20Chewy A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
26.08.20Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
09.09.20Ausblick: Chewy A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.09.20GameStop stock heads higher after Chewy co-founder boosts stake
31.08.20GameStop stock surges after Chewy co-founder takes 9% stake
16.08.20Entrepreneur. Chewy Founder Ryan Cohen Shares His Best Advice
08.09.20Chewy stock price target raised to $70 from $60 at BofA Securities
03.09.20Chewy stock price target raised to $75 from $55 at Wedbush
03.09.20Earnings Preview: Chewy (CHWY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
11.09.20Why Chewy Stock Fell on Friday
Weitere Chewy A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DAX-Immobilientitel schafft Aufnahme in den EURO STOXX 50
Tesla-Aktionäre nur kurz enttäuscht
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Chance nach Pullback
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Garantierte 1,0 % Zinsen p.a. - Geldanlage kostenlos und flexibel bei CosmosDirekt
Corona Performance im Vergleich
Das Inflationsmonster gibt es nicht, oder?
Schützen Aktien vor Inflation?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Chewy A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Chewy A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Boom oder Blase? Die Antwort fällt eindeutig aus
Drohender Rettungsfall  wie Erdogan sein Wirtschaftswunder zerstört
So machen Sie den ersten Schritt zur finanziellen Freiheit
Das Ende des Pendel-Problems befeuert den Traum vom Landhaus
Das grüne Zeitalter beginnt  so investieren Sie in die neuen Klima-Sieger

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Riesige Schwankungen: Bitcoin auf Null oder 100.000?
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
Short-Attacke auf Grenke: Wer dahinter steckt, wie der MDAX-Konzern reagiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel höher -- Dow schließt kaum fester, NASDAQ tiefrot -- Fed will Nullzins wohl bis 2023 beibehalten -- Snowflake-Aktie startet furios -- VW, Sixt, GRENKE, Amazon, FedEx, Apple im Fokus

Ceconomy verlängert mit Interimschef Düttmann. Opel schließt betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr aus. TeamViewer-Chef sieht 'Weckrufe' für Digitalisierung in Deutschland. Logistik-Startup Sennder kauft Ubers Frachtgeschäft in Europa. Größere Zukäufe bei Merck vorerst nicht in Sicht - Prognose für 2020 bestätigt. Adobe macht Rekordumsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16.09.20
DAX beendet Handel höher -- Dow schließt kaum fester, NASDAQ tiefrot -- Fed will Nullzins wohl bis 2023 beibehalten -- Snowflake-Aktie startet furios -- VW, Sixt, GRENKE, Amazon, FedEx, Apple im Fokus
Marktberichte
16.09.20
Investmentlegende sieht große Überraschung auf Weltmärkte zukommen
Aktie im Fokus
16.09.20
Adobe macht Rekordumsatz - Aktie dennoch tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTechA2PSR2
GRENKE AGA161N3
NikolaA2P4A9
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
XiaomiA2JNY1
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9