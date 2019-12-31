finanzen.net
21.04.2020 18:00

Chewy Surpasses $4M in Relief Efforts with New Humane Society of United States Partnership

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) ("Chewy), a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents, announced it is joining the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and donating $1 million to expand food support for people and pets living in underserved communities through the HSUSs Pets for Life (PFL) and Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS) programs. Both programs serve pet parents and pet healthcare partners to ensure that families are able to keep their pets healthy at home rather than facing the difficult decision of surrendering their pet. This partnership is the latest in a series of relief efforts to which Chewy is contributing; totaling more than $4 million in pet products donated across the country.

"It has always been Chewys mission to serve pet parents, and were committed to fulfilling that promise now more than ever. We are honored to continue our support with a $1 million donation to help put much-needed resources directly into the hands of millions of pet parents dealing with the economic effects of COVID-19. This program is going to help people around the country by making sure pets stay healthy, happy, and at home, said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

"Pets for Life is driven by social justice and guided by the philosophy that a deep connection with pets transcends socio-economic, racial, ethnic and geographic boundaries, and no one should be denied the opportunity to experience the benefits, joy, and comfort that come from the human-animal bond. This is especially true in a time when so many are feeling the stressful effects of COVID-19 on our economy and our homes. Our local partners around the country will ensure people have the food they need for their pets during this crisis, said Amanda Arrington, senior director of Pets for Life for the Humane Society of the United States.

The Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS) program combines high-quality veterinary field clinics with clinical training and mentorship for future veterinary professionals to bring essential health care to animals in underserved rural communities where poverty and geographic isolation make regular veterinary care inaccessible. The program serves rural Native American communities throughout the western U.S. and has provided care to more than 130,000 animals in need.

"With the current crisis, huge numbers of economically vulnerable families are being pushed into even greater need by unemployment and other disruptions and are struggling to find food and other essentials. With no pet food on the shelves and little of their own food to share, families unable to care for their animals are at risk of giving them up. Donations of dog and cat food being delivered to our community partners by Chewy will help ensure that families can provide for their pets during these difficult times. These critical donations will save lives and keep pets in their homes. The RAVS program is proud to partner with our friends at Chewy to offer support to communities in need and provide essential animal care resources to families impacted by this crisis. In collaboration and connection, we will get through these difficult times together," said Windi Wojdak, RVT and senior director at Rural Area Veterinary Services, which is operated by HSUS affiliate Fund for Animals.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

About Humane Society of United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org.

Subscribe to Kitty Block's blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.

