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China Telecom Leads ALC Submarine Cable Landing in Hong Kong

14.05.26 12:00 Uhr
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EQS Newswire / 14/05/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 - On May 14, 2026, the Asia Link Cable (ALC) international submarine cable, led and constructed by China Telecom, has successfully landed at the Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong, China. The successful landing marks a key milestone in the project's construction and lays a solid foundation for its subsequent full commercial operation.

763884-bfe48450-d3f5-400c-890c-1.png

Led by China Telecom and jointly developed by 13 leading operators across the Asia-Pacific region, the ALC system spans approximately 6,200 kilometers, connecting China (Hong Kong and Hainan), Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia, with a total designed capacity exceeding 325 Tb/s. Once completed, ALC will become the highest-capacity international submarine cable for the Hong Kong-to-Singapore route, and marks another new submarine cable landing in Hong Kong by China Telecom following the full commissioning of the ADC submarine cable in 2025. The ALC system will efficiently support the growing transmission demands for high-bandwidth and low-latency transmission driven by cloud computing, AI large models and other emerging digital applications, while providing strong communications infrastructure support for the development of Hong Kong's international innovation and technology hub.

As the largest investor in the project, China Telecom has undertaken core management responsibilities and played a leading role in driving the project throughout the entire process, from preparation, planning and design to construction. The ALC system represents an important strategic initiative in strengthening China Telecom's international communications backbone network across the Asia-Pacific region. After it goes into service, it will add more than 100 Tb/s of bandwidth capacity for China Telecom, significantly enhancing its network capacity, connectivity and traffic scheduling capabilities across the region.

In addition, ALC is China Telecom's first international submarine cable landing in Hainan. It will effectively fill gaps in Hainan's international communications capacity toward Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia – serving as a key initiative for China Telecom to implement the strategy for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to support the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station in Hong Kong, where the ALC submarine cable landed this time, is China Telecom's first self-built submarine cable landing station outside mainland China. Going forward, the station will continue to handle landing tasks for international submarine cables heading to multiple regions and directions, including the Asia-Pacific, Asia-Europe and other regions- further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a key communications hub in the Asia-Pacific region and supporting China Telecom build a more comprehensive global communications network.Hashtag: #ChinaTelecom

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: China Telecom Global

14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Nachrichten zu China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

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DatumRatingAnalyst
12.11.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
23.08.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
04.07.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
24.06.2011China Telecom neutralNomura
06.04.2010China Telecom konservativer Top-TippDer Aktionär
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.04.2010China Telecom konservativer Top-TippDer Aktionär
16.02.2007China Telecom buyGoldman Sachs
01.04.2005China Telecom: OutperformGoldman Sachs
30.03.2005China Telecom: OutperformGoldman Sachs
07.02.2005China Telecom: OutperformCredit Suisse First Boston
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.11.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
23.08.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
04.07.2012China Telecom neutralNomura
24.06.2011China Telecom neutralNomura
07.07.2005Update China Telecom Corp. Ltd.: Peer PerformBear Stearns
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