09.04.2018 14:30
Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that a leading Chinese weather research institute has selected Mellanox EDR 100 gigabit InfiniBand solutions, replacing the proprietary OmniPath network in an existing data center infrastructure. Rigid performance testing of the institute weather and climate forecasting applications demonstrated 1.9 times performance advantage with InfiniBand versus OmniPath. As a result, the institute has requested H3C, the server and storage OEM, to replace the previously installed OmniPath proprietary network with EDR InfiniBand. Utilizing the InfiniBand technology advantages and its smart data accelerations, the institute can dramatically improve their applications performance and maximize their data center return on investment.

"InfiniBand is proven to deliver world-leading performance for high performance and artificial intelligence applications, said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "With its native RDMA technology, smart acceleration and application offload engines, InfiniBand enables our customers to maximize their data center return on investment and to achieve the maximum performance for their applications.

Mellanox offers special programs for data center managers and users seeking to improve their existing data center performance by leveraging the leading InfiniBand interconnect technology and solutions.

Supporting Resources:

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

