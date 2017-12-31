Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced that a leading
Chinese weather research institute has selected Mellanox EDR 100 gigabit
InfiniBand solutions, replacing the proprietary OmniPath network in an
existing data center infrastructure. Rigid performance testing of the
institute weather and climate forecasting applications demonstrated 1.9
times performance advantage with InfiniBand versus OmniPath. As a
result, the institute has requested H3C, the server and storage OEM, to
replace the previously installed OmniPath proprietary network with EDR
InfiniBand. Utilizing the InfiniBand technology advantages and its smart
data accelerations, the institute can dramatically improve their
applications performance and maximize their data center return on
investment.
"InfiniBand is proven to deliver world-leading performance for high
performance and artificial intelligence applications, said Gilad
Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "With its
native RDMA technology, smart acceleration and application offload
engines, InfiniBand enables our customers to maximize their data center
return on investment and to achieve the maximum performance for their
applications.
Mellanox offers special programs for data center managers and users
seeking to improve their existing data center performance by leveraging
the leading InfiniBand interconnect technology and solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005371/en/