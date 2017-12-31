Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that the European
Unions (EU) European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorization for
Rubraca as monotherapy treatment of adult patients with platinum
sensitive, relapsed or progressive, BRCA mutated (germline and/or
somatic), high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary
peritoneal cancer, who have been treated with two or more prior lines of
platinum based chemotherapy, and who are unable to tolerate further
platinum based chemotherapy.
The European Marketing Authorization application for the treatment
indication was based on objective response rate and duration of response
results from two multicenter, single-arm, open-label clinical trials,
Study 10 and ARIEL2, in women with advanced BRCA mutant ovarian cancer
who had progressed after two or more prior chemotherapies.
"The recommendation to approve Rubraca as monotherapy is welcome news,
as once approved it will offer a new treatment option for women with
advanced, recurrent ovarian cancer who have BRCA mutant platinum
sensitive disease and are unsuitable for platinum based chemotherapy. In
this analysis, we observed many women benefiting from extended
progression-free survival with acceptable tolerability, said Dr.
Rebecca Kristeleit, Clinical Senior Lecturer and Consultant Medical
Oncologist, University College London/University College London
Hospitals UK. "These are really important data demonstrating meaningful
efficacy and a new non-chemotherapy treatment option for this group of
patients who have already been exposed to a number of chemotherapy
regimens.
Ovarian cancer is the sixth deadliest cancer amongst women in Europe,
where more than 65,000 women are diagnosed annually.i Ovarian
cancer is challenging to treat, and most women will relapse after
surgery and chemotherapy. The 80 to 85 percent of women diagnosed in the
later stages of the disease (III and IV) have particularly poor outcomes.ii
Approximately one in four women with ovarian cancer have a germline or
somatic BRCA mutation,iii and new treatment options are
needed to treat unique patient populations.
"We are extremely pleased to have received a positive recommendation for
approval for Rubraca in an ovarian cancer treatment indication, and we
look forward to receiving the formal approval from the European
Commission in second quarter 2018, said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President
and CEO of Clovis Oncology. "This is great news for women living with
this difficult disease who often have limited options available. In
addition, this opinion from CHMP paves the way for the review of Rubraca
in the ovarian cancer maintenance indication, based on the ARIEL3 data.
We intend to file a variation to the Marketing Authorization (MA) in
June, with a potential recommendation for approval in the broader
maintenance indication by the end of 2018.
Pending approval for the treatment indication, Clovis plans to submit
the variation to the MA based on data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical
trial, which found that rucaparib significantly improved
progression-free survival in all ovarian cancer patient populations
studied. ARIEL3 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of rucaparib
that enrolled 564 women with platinum-sensitive, high-grade ovarian,
fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The primary efficacy
analysis evaluated three prospectively defined molecular sub-groups in a
step-down manner: 1) BRCA mutant (BRCAmut+); 2) HRD positive (HRD+)
inclusive of BRCA mutant; and finally, 3) the intent-to-treat
population, or all patients treated in ARIEL3. The study achieved its
primary endpoint of improved PFS by investigator review in each of three
populations. The variation to the MA will be directed at the broader
intent-to-treat or "all comers population.
About Rubraca® (rucaparib)
Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. Studies open for enrollment or under consideration
include ovarian, prostate, breast, gastroesophageal, pancreatic, lung
and bladder cancers. Clovis holds worldwide rights for Rubraca.
In the United States, Rubraca is approved on an accelerated basis as
monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation
(germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have
been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy
based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. In December
2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Companys
supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rubraca for a second-line
or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer based on the
ARIEL3 data. The FDA granted Priority Review status to the application
with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 6, 2018.
Rubraca is an unlicensed medical product outside of the U.S.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com
for more information.
