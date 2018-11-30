finanzen.net
30.05.2019 15:34
Bewerten
(0)

Christian Dunleavy Appointed Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen Reinsurance

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen) and Ryan Specialty Group, LLC ("RSG) announced today that Emil Issavi, previously President and Chief Underwriting Officer and Managing Director of the Americas, Aspen Re, is leaving Aspen to become a senior executive of RSG, RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC ("RSGUM) and Ryan Re Underwriting Managers, LLC ("Ryan Re), an RSG affiliate company.

Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Aspen, commented: "I want to thank Emil for his many contributions to Aspen over the last 12 years. Emil has been instrumental in helping us build a strong reinsurance platform with a talented team, positioning Aspen well for continued success. We wish him all the best with his new opportunity and look forward to maintaining a close working relationship with him in his new role.

Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RSG, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Emil to Ryan Specialty Group as a senior executive of RSG, RSGUM, our managing general underwriting division, and Ryan Re, our new reinsurance managing general underwriter. Emil brings deep knowledge and insights to the role with his 25 years in the reinsurance business. With Emils long and impressive career at Aspen, we look forward to expanding our strong relationship with Aspen.

Aspen announced that Christian Dunleavy, currently Managing Director, Aspen Re and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen Bermuda Limited, will succeed Emil Issavi as Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen Re and will also join Aspens Executive Committee with immediate effect.

In addition, Peter Emblin, currently Managing Director, London & Global Head of Specialty, Aspen Re, has been appointed Senior Managing Director, Aspen Re.

Mark Cloutier added, "I look forward to working closely with Christian and Peter in their new roles as they oversee our successful Aspen Re business. Christian and Peter have both served in a number of senior leadership roles within Aspen Re, and we have the utmost confidence in their ability to continue driving the business forward. Their appointments not only provide continuity for our customers, trading partners and associates but also illustrates the depth of talent and experience within our group.

Biographical Information

Christian Dunleavy

Christian Dunleavy is appointed Chief Underwriting Officer, Aspen Re with immediate effect. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Bermuda Limited since May 2019 and Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen Bermuda Limited since May 2017. Christian joined Aspen Re in September 2015 as Head of Global Property Catastrophe. He had previously been at Axis Reinsurance where he was a Senior Vice President, responsible for U.S. Property Treaty, Caribbean Property and Workers Compensation Catastrophe business. Prior to joining Axis in 2002, Christian was a Senior Analyst at RenaissanceRe, responsible for multiperil modeling, pricing and portfolio analysis. Christian is a Director of the Association of Bermuda International Companies and an Independent Director of Colonial Group International.

Peter Emblin

Peter Emblin is appointed Senior Managing Director, Aspen Re, with immediate effect. Peter joined Aspen in September 2009 to establish a dedicated reinsurance platform in Latin America. In early 2011 he became the head of Specialty Reinsurance London, and also assumed responsibility for our reinsurance business in Asia and the Middle East in August of the same year. Peter was appointed Managing Director for London & Global Head of Specialty, Aspen Re in June 2017. Peter previously was Managing Director at Swiss Re, leading their Latin American region for both Property, Casualty and Life business as well as heading the treaty business for the large national accounts sector in the US. Before this, Peter spent time with Munich Re in various senior marketing and underwriting positions in both New York and Munich. He is a Chartered Insurer and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Aspen reported $12.5 billion in total assets, $7.1 billion in gross reserves, $2.7 billion in total shareholders equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A by Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC, an "A ("Excellent) by A.M. Best Company Inc. and an "A2 by Moodys Investors Service, Inc. For more information about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.

About Ryan Specialty Group, LLC

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC is an international specialty insurance organization which includes a wholesale brokerage firm (RT Specialty) and highly-specialized managing general underwriting companies (RSG Underwriting Managers) designed specifically for agents, brokers and insurers. www.ryansg.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Aspen contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are made under the "safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements using words such as "may, "seek, "will, "likely, "assume, "estimate, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "believe, "do not believe, "aim, "predict, "plan, "project, "continue, "potential, "guidance, "objective, "outlook, "trends, "future, "could, "would, "should, "target, "on track or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Aspens current views, plans or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Aspen or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Aspen undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

There are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, factors affecting future results disclosed in Aspens filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under Item 1A, "Risk Factors in Aspens Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Aspen Insurance Holdings LtdShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aspen Insurance News
RSS Feed
Aspen Insurance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aspen Insurance Holdings LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2017Aspen Insurance NeutralUBS AG
23.04.2015Aspen Insurance Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
09.01.2017Aspen Insurance NeutralUBS AG
23.04.2015Aspen Insurance Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aspen Insurance Holdings LtdShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Aspen Insurance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Aspen Insurance News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones fiel deutlich
Rocket Internet  noch kein Befreiungsschlag
6 Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
DZ BANK - Mastercard: Wachstum vorprogrammiert
Davon könnte der Euro Dollar (EURUSD) profitieren
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: US-SPECIAL-WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
HSBC: Fiat Chrysler und Renault  mächtige Autoallianz
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Aspen Insurance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Aspen Insurance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Scholz neue Steuerpläne versetzen Investoren in Angst
Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie Nel Asa steigt immer schneller: Was Anleger wissen sollten
DAX unter Druck: Wie Anleger jetzt abräumen
Kommt der Kursrutsch? Diese Warnzeichen sollten Anleger hellhörig machen
DAX: Richtungswechsel oder Pause?
DAX rutscht ab, Goldpreis steigt - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Abgaben -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus

Studie: Klimawandel ist größtes Risiko für Unternehmenswachstum. Tesla-Chef: Müssen für Rekord-Absatz in Q2 noch viel nachholen. Arzneimittel-Importeur Abacus Medicine verschiebt erneut Börsengang. Israel steht vor Neuwahlen im September. Ölpreise legen etwas zu. Deutschland muss keine Engpässe bei Seltenen Erden befürchten. Massiver Widerstand in Union gegen Regierungspläne zum Kohleausstieg. Sozialverbände und Gewerkschaften fordern CO2-Steuer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:46 Uhr
Wall Street stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Abgaben -- Investor KKR verhandelt über Einstieg bei Axel Springer -- Aldi eröffnet erste Filialen in China -- Beiersdorf im Fokus
Immobilien
15:30 Uhr
Wohnen drängt in die Höhe: Wohnhochhäuser als neuer Trend
Private Finanzen
15:41 Uhr
So viel müssten Vollzeit-Eltern eigentlich verdienen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
AlibabaA117ME
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Allianz840400