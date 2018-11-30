Christian Dunleavy Appointed Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen Reinsurance

Aspen
Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen) and Ryan
Specialty Group, LLC ("RSG) announced today that Emil Issavi,
previously President and Chief Underwriting Officer and Managing
Director of the Americas, Aspen Re, is leaving Aspen to become a senior
executive of RSG, RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC ("RSGUM) and Ryan Re
Underwriting Managers, LLC ("Ryan Re), an RSG affiliate company.
Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of
Aspen, commented: "I want to thank Emil for his many contributions to
Aspen over the last 12 years. Emil has been instrumental in helping us
build a strong reinsurance platform with a talented team, positioning
Aspen well for continued success. We wish him all the best with his new
opportunity and look forward to maintaining a close working relationship
with him in his new role.
Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RSG,
commented: "We are pleased to welcome Emil to Ryan Specialty Group as a
senior executive of RSG, RSGUM, our managing general underwriting
division, and Ryan Re, our new reinsurance managing general underwriter.
Emil brings deep knowledge and insights to the role with his 25 years in
the reinsurance business. With Emils long and impressive career at
Aspen, we look forward to expanding our strong relationship with Aspen.
Aspen announced that Christian Dunleavy, currently Managing Director,
Aspen Re and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Underwriting Officer of
Aspen Bermuda Limited, will succeed Emil Issavi as Chief Underwriting
Officer of Aspen Re and will also join Aspens Executive Committee with
immediate effect.
In addition, Peter Emblin, currently Managing Director, London & Global
Head of Specialty, Aspen Re, has been appointed Senior Managing
Director, Aspen Re.
Mark Cloutier added, "I look forward to working closely with Christian
and Peter in their new roles as they oversee our successful Aspen Re
business. Christian and Peter have both served in a number of senior
leadership roles within Aspen Re, and we have the utmost confidence in
their ability to continue driving the business forward. Their
appointments not only provide continuity for our customers, trading
partners and associates but also illustrates the depth of talent and
experience within our group.
Biographical Information
Christian Dunleavy
Christian Dunleavy is appointed Chief Underwriting Officer, Aspen Re
with immediate effect. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of Aspen
Bermuda Limited since May 2019 and Chief Underwriting Officer of Aspen
Bermuda Limited since May 2017. Christian joined Aspen Re in September
2015 as Head of Global Property Catastrophe. He had previously been at
Axis Reinsurance where he was a Senior Vice President, responsible for
U.S. Property Treaty, Caribbean Property and Workers Compensation
Catastrophe business. Prior to joining Axis in 2002, Christian was a
Senior Analyst at RenaissanceRe, responsible for multiperil modeling,
pricing and portfolio analysis. Christian is a Director of the
Association of Bermuda International Companies and an Independent
Director of Colonial Group International.
Peter Emblin
Peter Emblin is appointed Senior Managing Director, Aspen Re, with
immediate effect. Peter joined Aspen in September 2009 to establish a
dedicated reinsurance platform in Latin America. In early 2011 he became
the head of Specialty Reinsurance London, and also assumed
responsibility for our reinsurance business in Asia and the Middle East
in August of the same year. Peter was appointed Managing Director
for London & Global Head of Specialty, Aspen Re in June 2017. Peter
previously was Managing Director at Swiss Re, leading their Latin
American region for both Property, Casualty and Life business as well as
heading the treaty business for the large national accounts sector in
the US. Before this, Peter spent time with Munich Re in various
senior marketing and underwriting positions in both New York and Munich.
He is a Chartered Insurer and a member of the Chartered Insurance
Institute.
About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited
Aspen provides reinsurance and insurance coverage to clients in various
domestic and global markets through wholly-owned subsidiaries and
offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland,
the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. For
the year ended December 31, 2018, Aspen reported $12.5 billion in total
assets, $7.1 billion in gross reserves, $2.7 billion in total
shareholders equity and $3.4 billion in gross written premiums. Aspen's
operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A by Standard &
Poors Financial Services LLC, an "A ("Excellent) by A.M. Best Company
Inc. and an "A2 by Moodys Investors Service, Inc. For more information
about Aspen, please visit www.aspen.co.
About Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
Ryan Specialty Group, LLC is an international specialty insurance
organization which includes a wholesale brokerage firm (RT Specialty)
and highly-specialized managing general underwriting companies (RSG
Underwriting Managers) designed specifically for agents, brokers and
insurers. www.ryansg.com
