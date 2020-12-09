  • Suche
09.12.2020 19:00

Christopher Pitzak Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in La Jolla, California

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Christopher ("Chris) Pitzak, has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the La Jolla, California office.

Chris joins UBS following a 13 year career at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, where he built a successful business focusing on advising business owners, family offices, professional money managers and professional athletes.

"On behalf of UBS, were thrilled to welcome Chris to the firm, said Todd Locicero, West Coast Private Wealth Management Market Head at UBS. "His background as a business owner and as a former professional athlete enables him to bring a unique perspective to his client base. We look forward to partnering with Chris to grow his business here at UBS.

Prior to joining Bernstein Private Wealth Management in 2007, Chris built a successful career as an entrepreneur. He was the Founder and CEO of Downplay, Inc., a leading mobile media and application provider, and Founder and CEO of Dyad Security Corp, a computer and network security company. Both companies he grew and successfully sold.

Chris is an NCAA National Champion All-American and a former professional volleyball player. He is also an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, a five-time Ironman, and 2013 Ironman All-World Athlete. Chris holds a BS from Brigham Young University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He currently resides in San Clemente, CA with his wife, Jill, and their four children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

