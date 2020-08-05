  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr live: Die drei Ds für Trader sind DAX, Dow, Daytrading - wie und wann Trader das Triple-D für sich optimal nutzen Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
12.04.2021 13:15

CI Financial Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CI Financial Corp. ("CI) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, today announced the appointment of Amit Muni as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine, Mr. Muni will oversee the companys global finance operations and investor relations teams. His appointment will be effective no later than May 31, 2021.

"Amit is a proven global CFO with an impressive track record of driving growth and delivering results, said Mr. MacAlpine. "I had the pleasure of working with him for four years and Im confident that he will have a positive impact on the successful execution of our strategic priorities. Im thrilled to welcome him to the team.

Mr. Munis 28 years of professional experience includes 13 years as a public company CFO, and he has a deep understanding of all facets of the role, including finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, capital management, and mergers and acquisitions.

He joins CI from WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a publicly traded exchange-traded fund sponsor and asset manager, where he has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2008. Prior to WisdomTree, Mr. Muni served as Chief Accounting Officer of International Securities Exchange Holdings, Inc. ("ISE), one of the worlds leading electronic options exchanges, where he led ISEs successful public offering in 2005. He also previously worked at PwC LLP, where he performed audit and business advisory services for multinational and mid-sized broker-dealers. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Pace University in New York.

"CI is undertaking a dramatic transformation of its business, including creating a fast-growing North American wealth management platform, and Im very excited to be part of it, Mr. Muni said. "CI has become a pacesetter in our rapidly changing industry and I look forward to working with Kurt and his team to build on this momentum.

As previously announced, CIs current CFO, Douglas Jamieson, has agreed to remain at CI until his responsibilities have been transitioned to the new CFO.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$236.5 billion (US$185.7 billion) in client assets as at February 28, 2021. CIs primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CIs U.S. wealth management businesses consist of BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe, "expect, "foresee, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "goal, "plan and "project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will, "may, "should, "could or "would. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond managements control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments, the successful transition of the CFO role, and other factors described or discussed in CIs disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CI Financial News
RSS Feed
CI Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CI Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Aktienindizes DAX und DOW gehören zu den meistgehandelten Werten weltweit! Im Online-Seminar live um 18 Uhr erhalten Sie interessante Einblicke in den Handel der Indizes und erfahren, wie Sie Daytrading optimal für sich nutzen können!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CI Financial News

30.03.21Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Stock?
22.03.21Moving Average Crossover Alert: CI Financial (CIXX)
11.03.21Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Stock?
Weitere CI Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines
EUR-USD im Niemandsland
DZ BANK - Konsolidierung als Vorbereitung für Aufwärtswelle
Societe Generale schließt Umstrukturierung ab - Aktie konsolidiert ebenfalls
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Einheitssteuer - für alle?!
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Fliegt uns das ins Gesicht?
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CI Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CI Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Jetzt zeigt sich, wie die EZB-Politik unseren Wohlstand gefährdet
Angst vor einer Nachzahlung? In 3 Fällen ist sie besonders berechtigt
Der Börsengang des Jahres und das Geheimnis des Amazon-Erfolgs
Wasserstoff statt Wärmepumpe  so heizen Sie künftig besser und billiger
Das sind die Aktien, die nie fallen

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Experten erwarten Fortsetzung der Aktienhausse - Was das bedeutet
Auf das Ende der Dollar- Aufwertung setzen: So geht's
Broker des Jahres 2021: Sieger mit klarem Vorsprung - die Anbieter im Ranking
Der Morgen kompakt: Zehn Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Berenberg-Chefanlagestratege Meyer zur Rekordserie: "Das könnte ein zäher Sommer für Aktien werden"

Heute im Fokus

DAX träge -- Veolia und Suez einigen sich auf Fusion -- BaFin prüft Mitarbeitergeschäfte mit GameStop- und AMC-Aktien -- Alibaba, Roche, Bayer, AstraZeneca im Fokus

US-Notenbankpräsident Powell erwartet mehr Wachstum in den USA. Sanofi investiert in Impfstoffproduktionsanlage in Singapur. TOTAL will ab 2025 Öl in Uganda pumpen. Vodafone kritisiert Glasfaserstrategie der Deutschen Telekom. TUI-Chef zuversichtlich: 'Einige gute Signale und Entwicklungen'. BVB-Interesse an Boateng? Dortmund denkt angeblich über Transfer nach.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen