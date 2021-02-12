  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Neues Trading und Anleger Webinar "10 Tipps zur Verdoppelung Ihrer Rendite" am Mittwoch 19 Uhr live mit Sebastian Müller von Derivatewoche.de +++-w-
13.09.2021 22:05

CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $320.4 Billion for August 2021

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CI Financial Corp. ("CI) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at August 31, 2021 of $150.0 billion and wealth management assets of $170.3 billion, for total assets of $320.4 billion.

On August 31, 2021, CI completed the previously announced acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Wayne, Pa., adding $3.4 billion in wealth management assets.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

August 31, 2021

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

August 2021

July 2021

% Change

August 2020

% Change

Core assets under management
(Canada and Australia) (1)

$142.9

$140.0

 2.1%

$126.1

13.3%

U.S. assets under management

$7.2

$6.9

4.3%

$4.5

60.0%

Total assets under management

$150.0

$146.9

2.1%

$130.6

14.9%

Canadian wealth management

$78.4

$76.3

2.8%

$51.3

52.8%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$91.9

$86.2

6.6%

$8.2

1020.7%

Total wealth management

$170.3

$162.6

4.7%

$59.5

186.2%

TOTAL

$320.4

$309.5

3.5%

$190.1

68.5%

CORE AVERAGE AUM

August 2021

July 2021

June 2021

2020

% Change

Monthly average

$141.5

$139.3

--

--

1.6%

Quarter-to-date average

$140.4

--

$135.9

--

3.3%

Year-to-date average

$135.5

--

--

$124.1

9.2%

 

(1) 

Includes $35.4 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel LP and Aligned Capital Partners Inc. as at August 31, 2021 ($34.8 billion at July 31, 2021 and $29.2 billion at August 31, 2020).

 

(2) 

Excludes the previously announced acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. of Columbus, Ohio, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIs primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CIs U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe, "expect, "foresee, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "goal, "plan and "project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will, "may, "should, "could or "would. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond managements control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the acquisition of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe will be completed and its asset levels will remain stable, that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CIs disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CI Financial News
RSS Feed
CI Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CI Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CI Financial News

12.08.21CI Financial Earns 2021 Great Place to Work® Certification
13.08.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
13.08.21CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $309.3 Billion for July 2021
01.09.21CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Pennsylvania RIA Radnor Financial Advisors
16.08.21CI Global Asset Management Announces August 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
31.08.21CI Global Asset Management Continues Expansion of ETF Lineup with U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond and Actively Managed Emerging Markets ETFs
Weitere CI Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Bank und Deutsche Telekom: Zwei DAX-Urgesteine vor neuen Handelssignalen
Disney setzt wieder aufs Kino
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Börsenpsychologie - Das Zünglein an der Waage!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Schwerpunkt der Woche: EinBruch in der Automobilgeschichte
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Q&A: Unternehmensbewertung, Hightech-Giganten, Automobil- und Uranindustrie
Der demographische Wandel ist unerbittlich
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CI Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CI Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Miete steigt wie die Inflation? Was Sie zum Indexvertrag wissen müssen
Amazon-Sale: Bis zu 71% sparen bei Marken-Kopfhörern und mehr
Die Gefahr der Methode Alternativlos
Die große Sanierungsangst der Deutschen
Liliums gewagte Börsenpläne und CR7-Push für Teamviewer

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsen droht Gegenwind durch schwächelnde Konjunktur
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin: China gegen Miner - weshalb das der Kryptowährung hilft
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Chinesische Techfirmen im vorbörslichen US-Handel unter Druck
Ganz einfach reich mit ETFs: 25 Tipps zum nachhaltigen Vermögensaufbau

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Hellman & Friedman legt bei zooplus nach -- United Internet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig -- BMW, Valneva, BioNTech, Fraport im Fokus

Vonovia kommt bei Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionären nur langsam voran - Streicht Vonovia die Annahmeschwelle? Urteil in Amsterdam - Taxidienst Uber muss Fahrer fest anstellen. Amazon eröffnet umgebautes Logistikzentrum mit Roboterbetrieb. Epic Games geht in Berufung gegen App-Store-Urteil. T-Mobile US bietet Handys und Tarife bald bei Walmart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen