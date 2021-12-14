  • Suche
14.12.2021

CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $338.1 Billion for November 2021

CI Financial Corp. ("CI) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at November 30, 2021 of $149.4 billion and wealth management assets of $188.7 billion, for total assets of $338.1 billion.

In November 2021, CI completed the previously announced acquisitions of McCutchen Group LLC of Seattle, a registered investment advisor ("RIA) providing wealth management and family office services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, an RIA serving high-net-worth investors in the Chicago region. The transactions added approximately $5.5 billion to CIs U.S. wealth management assets.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.
November 30, 2021
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

November
2021

October
2021

% Change

November
2020

% Change

Core assets under management (1)

$141.7

$142.7

-0.7%

$127.5

11.1%

U.S. assets under management (2)

$7.7

$7.4

4.1%

$5.4

42.6%

Total assets under management

$149.4

$150.2

-0.5%

$132.9

12.4%

Canadian wealth management

$78.6

$79.3

-0.9%

$65.7

19.6%

U.S. wealth management (2)

$110.1

$102.3

7.6%

$16.6

563.3%

Total wealth management

$188.7

$181.5

4.0%

$82.3

129.3%

TOTAL

$338.1

$331.7

1.9%

$215.2

57.1%

CORE AVERAGE AUM

November
2021

October
2021

September
2021

Fiscal
2020

% Change

Monthly average

$144.6

$141.3

--

--

2.3%

Quarter to date average

$142.9

--

$141.1

--

1.3%

Year to date average

$137.5

--

--

$124.1

10.8%

(1)

Includes $35.3 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2021 ($35.4 billion at October 31, 2021 and $31.6 billion at November 30, 2020).

(2)

Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.278, 1.239 and 1.300 for November 2021, October 2021 and November 2020, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIs primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CIs U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc., Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, Matrix Capital Advisors, LLC, McCutchen Group LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe, "expect, "foresee, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "goal, "plan and "project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will, "may, "should, "could or "would. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond managements control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CIs disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

