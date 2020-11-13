  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
15.07.2021 18:18

CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $304 billion for June 2021 and Positive Second Quarter Net Sales

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CI Financial Corp. ("CI) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at June 30, 2021 of $144.8 billion and wealth management assets of $159.3 billion, for total assets of $304.0 billion.

On June 30, 2021, CI completed the previously announced acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, adding $7.1 billion of wealth management assets.

CI also reported preliminary net sales results for the second quarter. The results represented CIs first quarter of positive asset management segment net sales since the third quarter of 2017 and the strongest quarterly result since the third quarter of 2015.

"This is an exciting development for CI, having posted the best quarter for net sales in our Canadian retail business since 2015, said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "We believe these results reflect the many enhancements we have made over the last 18 months as part of our strategic priority to modernize our asset management business. We are well positioned for continued sales growth due to these changes, which include the development of an integrated global investment platform, the introduction of timely new products and other improvements to our product lineup, and a new data-driven approach to marketing and distribution.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

June 30, 2021

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)

ENDING ASSETS

June 2021

May 2021

% Change

June 2020

% Change

Core assets under management (Canada and Australia) (1)

$138.2

$136.1

 1.5

 

%

$121.3

13.9

%

U.S. assets under management

$6.6

$6.1

8.2

%

$4.3

53.5

%

Total assets under management

$144.8

$142.1

1.9

%

$125.6

15.3

%

Canadian wealth management

$75.5

$73.4

2.9

%

$49.0

54.1

%

U.S. wealth management

$83.8

$72.8

15.1

%

$4.9

n/a

 

Total wealth management

$159.3

$146.2

9.0

%

$53.9

195.5

%

TOTAL

$304.0

$288.3

5.4

%

$179.5

69.4

%

CORE AVERAGE AUM

June 2021

May 2021

March 2021

2020

% Change

Monthly average

$137.5

$135.1

--

--

1.8%

Quarter to date average

$135.9

--

$131.6

--

3.3%

Year to date average

$133.8

--

--

$124.1

7.8%

(1) Includes $34.5 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at June 30, 2021 ($33.8 billion at May 31, 2021 and $27.9 billion at June 30, 2020).

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

June 30, 2021

PRELIMINARY QUARTER-END NET SALES RESULTS (C$ billions)

Asset Management Segment

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Canadian Retail

$0.5

($0.6)

($1.3)

($1.4)

($1.0)

Canadian Institutional

($0.4)

($0.4)

($0.9)

($1.1)

($0.8)

GSFM

$(0.0)

$0.0

($0.0)

$0.4

$0.0

U.S. RIAs

$0.4

$0.3

$0.3

$0.3

--

Closed Business

$(0.2)

($0.2)

($0.2)

($0.2)

($0.2)

TOTAL

$0.4

($0.9)

($2.1)

($2.0)

($1.9)

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIs primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CIs U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe, "expect, "foresee, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "goal, "plan and "project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will, "may, "should, "could or "would. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond managements control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CIs disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CI Financial News
RSS Feed
CI Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CI Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CI Financial News

16.06.21CI Financial Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
30.06.21CI Financial Completes Acquisition of San Diego RIA Dowling & Yahnke
24.06.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Fund Name Changes to Reflect Integrated Investment Management Platform
15.06.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes
16.06.21CI Financial Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan
28.06.21CI Financial Enters Pennsylvania with Acquisition of US$2.6-billion Radnor Financial Advisors
13.07.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Launch of CI Global Climate Leaders and CI Alternative North American Opportunities Mutual Funds and ETFs
15.06.21CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
16.06.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Changes for Two ETFs
Weitere CI Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Börsenausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr  Diese Trends sollten Sie im Blick haben!
Traton will in China angreifen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Es ist nicht alles Gold, was glänzt  manchmal auch Silber
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Korrektur möglich
DZ BANK - Gap Down fungiert erfolgreich als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Marktkommentar Juli 2021 mit Markus Koch: Die Preissetzungsmacht machts
Quartalssplitter
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Wasserstoff-Aktien - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CI Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CI Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kunst vs. Aktien  Hier erreichen Anleger die höhere Rendite 210995615
Die falsche Angst der Deutschen vor dem Risiko
Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs

News von

Was die Siemens Energy-Aktien unter ESG- und anderen Anlage-Kriterien taugen
Mehr Gewinn: Die 30 wachstumsstärksten Aktien Deutschlands
Newsticker Corona: Höchster Neuinfektionswert seit Mitte Januar in Großbritannien
DAX-Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Den Sommer nicht vergessen
Wind-Tochter wird für Siemens Energy zur Dauerbelastung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- Daimler zurück in Gewinnzone -- Siemens Energy kassiert Prognose -- Drägerwerk mit Gewinnrückgang -- Morgan Stanley, E.ON, Gerresheimer im Fokus

AstraZeneca: Warnhinweise für seltene Nervenkrankheit und Herzprobleme bei Corona-Impfstoffen. Netflix holt erfahrenen Spieleexperten an Bord. MorphoSys schließt Milliarden-Übernahme ab. Siemens Gamesa streicht Ausblick zusammen. US-Verbraucherschutzbehörde verklagt Amazon wegen gefährlicher Drittanbieter-Produkte. SUSE profitiert vom Cloud-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Länder der Fußball-EM
Welches Land gewann am häufigsten die europäische Fußballkrone?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen