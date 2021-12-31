  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Für alle, die ihre Familie lieben: Jetzt Risikolebensversicherung abschließen & bis zu 40 % sparen! Nur heute bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein sichern ++-w-
31.12.2021 13:00

CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions) for the 2021 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2021.

These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 3, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS) and will be posted on www.firstasset.com in early 2022.

Fund Name

 

Trading Symbol

Confirmed
Capital Gain Distributions
per Fund Unit

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$3.1790

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$1.1413

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$7.0585

ZXM.B

$4.3674

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

 

RWE

$0.3256

RWE.B

$0.4915

CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF

 

RWU

$1.0771

RWU.B

$0.8530

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

 

RWW

$0.5501

RWW.B

$0.4714

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.0000

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$0.0714

RWX.B

$0.3793

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$2.2634

YXM.B

$2.7768

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0166

FGO.U

$0.0259 (US$)

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$2.2104

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.4241

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.0000

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.0000

CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWC

$0.0051

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$3.0876

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.0080

NXF.B

$0.0000

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1593

FHI.B

$0.0000

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

 

TXF

$0.8910

TXF.B

$0.6670

CI Gold Bullion Fund

VALT

$0.0000

VALT.B

$0.0000

VALT.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B

$0.0000

BTCX.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX.B

$0.0000

ETHX.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.0071

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.000485

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.000544

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.034925

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0579

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$0.234774

CIEM.U

$0.401700 (US$)

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000

CINV.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0000

CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF

FDV

$0.7237

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.2279

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF

FLI

$0.0000

CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF

FAI

$0.6315

CI Active Credit ETF

 

FAO

$0.0000

FAO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0000

FIG.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

 

FSB

$0.0056

FSB.U

$0.1172 (US$)

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.0000

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0000

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

 

VXM

$0.2789

VXM.B

$0.2032

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

 

XXM

$0.0161

XXM.B

$0.0216

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$2.6091

CESG.B

$1.7598

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.3139

CRED.U

$0.4168 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0532

CMAR.U

$0.1274 (US$)

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$2.0146

CMAG.U

$2.2959 (US$)

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0185

CMEY.U

$0.0379 (US$)

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)

CMGG

$1.5822

CMGG.U

$2.1496 (US$)

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0000

CMDO.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)

CLML

$0.0000

CLML.U

$0.3751 (US$)

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0000

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0273

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0000

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0000

CCOR.B

$0.0000

CCOR.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0000

CINC.B

$0.0000

CINC.U

$0.0000 (US$)

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0000

CDLB.B

$0.0000

CDLB.U

$0.0165 (US$)

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0361

CNAO.U

$0.3803 (US$)

CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)

LONG

$1.5464

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.7518

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0560

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.2371

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.0026

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$1.6210

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.1311

EHE.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.0000

DGR.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$2.1107

IQD.B

$0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.9559

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.9554

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.0000

UMI.B

$0.2086

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.0000

JAPN.B

$0.0000

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0000

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$1.1309

CORPORATE CLASS ETFs

 

 

 

 

CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.0000

CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF

CSY

$0.0000

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0000

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.0000

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canadas largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $338.1 billion in total assets as of November 30, 2021.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CI Financial News
RSS Feed
CI Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CI Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CI Financial News

14.12.21CI Global Asset Management Announces December 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
06.12.21CI Financial to Acquire RegentAtlantic. a Leading US$6-Billion New York-Area Wealth Manager
14.12.21CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $338.1 Billion for November 2021
15.12.21CI Financial to acquire Columbia Pacific Wealth Management and make strategic investment in Columbia Pacific Advisors
01.12.21Matrix Capital Advisors. a Chicago RIA Serving High-Net-Worth Clients. Joins CI Private Wealth
15.12.21CI Financial buys Columbia Pacific Wealth Management
Weitere CI Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bessere Investment-Entscheidungen treffen  Diese wesentlichen Grundsätze sollten Sie bei Ihrer Geldanlage beachten!
Vontobel: Noch bis 03.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Samsung schränkt Chip-Produktion ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch: Value vor Growth im Seitwärtsmarkt
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
StarCapital: Simon Westendorf: "Bei Inflation haben Value-Aktien Rückenwind"
Ein charttechnischer Ausblick des DAX für 2022
Raumschiff statt Bummelzug
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CI Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CI Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sanierungspflicht? Für viele kleinere Vermieter wird es sehr schwierig
Dax 18.000? Das bringt das neue Jahr für Euer Geld
Schweiz, Österreich oder Frankreich? Hier gibt es lukrative Ferienhäuser im Schnee
Bis zu 9 Prozent  Diese Dividenden-Aktien machen Sie immun gegen die Inflation
Aktien für 2022  Das sind die Favoriten der AAA-Könige

News von

Innovationsaktie der Woche: Bayer - Günstiger wird es wohl nicht
SAP, Siemens und BASF: Die drei besten deutschen Wertschöpfer-Aktien seit 1990 im Anlagecheck
Dax mit ruhigem Jahresausklang: Anleger blicken auf 2022
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Ihr Geld 2022 - Ausblick Aktien: Tipps zu den Themen, die das Börsenjahr 2022 prägen werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt an letztem Handelstag des Jahres im Plus -- Santander zahlt Rechnungen versehentlich doppelt -- Rückruf bei Tesla -- Credit Suisse prüft offenbar Quarantäne-Verstöße von Horta-Osorio

Citroën zieht skandalösen Werbespot in Ägypten zurück. Millionenauftrag für Merck. Samsung weist Medienbericht über milliardenschwere Übernahme von Biogen zurück. HUGO BOSS holt Produktion wegen Lieferketten näher an Märkte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Politik und Gesellschaft diskutieren derzeit über eine allgemeine Impfpflicht. Würde Sie eine solche befürworten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen