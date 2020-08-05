  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
06.04.2021 00:58

CI Global Asset Management Announces Unitholder Approval of ETF Mergers and Investment Objective Changes, and Related Estimated Reinvested Distributions

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM) today announced that unitholders have approved proposals to merge five ETFs and to change the investment objectives of another four ETFs. The proposed changes were announced on February 1, 2021, approved at unitholder meetings held on April 1, 2021, and will be implemented after the close of business on or about April 16, 2021.

CI GAM also announced distributions (the "Estimated Reinvested Distributions) for the merging ETFs. In all cases, the Estimated Reinvested Distributions will be reinvested on or about April 16, 2021 to unitholders of record on that date.

ETF Mergers

Unitholders and regulators have approved the following five ETF mergers (collectively, the "Mergers):

Terminating ETF

Continuing ETF

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF (TSX: DXM)

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC)

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBE)

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGRC)

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF (TSX: FBU)

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR)

CI First Asset European Bank ETF (TSX: FHB)

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF (TSX: FSF)

CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF (TSX: UXM, UXM.B)

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR, DGR.B)

Upon completion of the Mergers, unitholders of the Terminating ETFs will receive the equivalent dollar value of units in the corresponding class or series of the applicable Continuing ETF. The Mergers, other than the proposed merger of CI First Asset European Bank ETF, will not result in a taxable disposition for unitholders, but certain ETFs are expected to pay a distribution when the Mergers take place. The merger of CI First Asset European Bank ETF is expected to take place on a taxable basis and would be considered a disposition for tax purposes.

In each case, the management and fixed administration fees or operating expenses, as applicable, of the Continuing ETF are the same as or lower than the management fees and fixed administration fees or operating expenses, as applicable, of the corresponding Terminating ETF. CI GAM is undertaking the Mergers to reduce duplication in its ETF lineup and to create larger, more efficient funds. The costs and expenses associated with the Mergers are being borne by CI GAM, not the ETFs.

Investment objective changes

Unitholders also approved changes to the investment objectives of the following ETFs:

  • CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: NXF, NXF.B)
  • CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: CGXF)
  • CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: FHI, FHI.B)
  • CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX: TXF, TXF.B).

CI GAM is making the changes to provide greater opportunity to diversify the investments held within the ETFs, and to achieve greater efficiency, flexibility and liquidity.

Details of the Mergers and of the investment objective changes can be found in the Management Information Circular prepared for the unitholder meetings, which is available on www.sedar.com and www.firstasset.com (on the fund profile page for each affected ETF under "Documents).

Estimated Reinvested Distributions

The Estimated Reinvested Distributions in respect of the affected ETFs are set out below. The Estimated Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Ticker
(TSX)

Estimated Reinvested
Distribution Amount
(to be reinvested and
consolidated)

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

DGR.B

$2.436065

$1.476786

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.964488

CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF

DXM

$0.013699

CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF

FBE

$0.107654

CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF

FBU

$0.033150

CI First Asset European Bank ETF

FHB

$0.000000

CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.000000

CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF

UXM

UXM.B

$0.010392

$0.006662

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canadas largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $236.5 billion in total assets as at February 28, 2021.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the mutual fund is contained in its prospectus. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CI Financial News
RSS Feed
CI Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CI Financial Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CI Financial News

11.03.21Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Stock?
22.03.21Moving Average Crossover Alert: CI Financial (CIXX)
30.03.21Should Value Investors Buy CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Stock?
Weitere CI Financial News
Werbung

Trading-News

Invest 2021: Treffen Sie uns digital am 23. und 24. April!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Ingmar Königshofen
Vontobel: Zukunftsthema 5G - Thomas Rappold: "Vantage Towers das Beton-Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts!"
Commerzbank und Google kooperieren
Ölpreis (Brent/WTI): Kann die OPEC überhaupt viel tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Robotik, AI und Innovation im Agrarsektor
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Altersvorsorge neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im März
my-si: Wir denken Geldanlage neu: Nachhaltig investieren - und mit 100 Euro monatlich mehr als 79.000 Euro erzielen.
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur CI Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CI Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sichere Rendite trotz Billig-Miete
Schön und clever  so nutzen Sie die Energie-Vorteile grüner Fassaden
Turbohennen in Aktion  so entstehen unsere Ostereier
Chaos in Frankfurt  so schlecht steht es wirklich um die Commerzbank
Bio, vegan, gesund  wer diese Siegel kennt, geht klüger durch den Supermarkt

News von

Türkei: Beben am Bosporus - Der türkische Präsident lässt Aktien und Währung abstürzen
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally wird nach Ostern wohl weitergehen
Bergbau: Der neue Superzyklus - das Geschäft brummt und die Aussichten sind positiv
Indien: Der etwas andere Aha-Effekt - fünf interessante Aktien aus dem asiatischen Schwellenland
Linde-Aktie: Wasserstoff weckt Fantasie - das steckt noch in den Kursen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht nahe Rekord ins Osterwochenende -- VW steigert US-Absatz kräftig -- Lufthansa will Erlaubnis für Kapitalerhöhung -- Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Merck im Fokus

BVB-Sturm-Talent Moukoko droht wohl Saison-Aus - Schlimmer verletzt als erwartet. Auch Fitch revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf 'negativ'. Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns. OPEC+ will wieder mehr Öl fördern. Pfizer hält EU zu viel Bürokratie bei Impfkampagnen vor. Hyundai stoppt wegen Chipmangels teilweise Produktion. BioNTech-Impfstoff bietet nach neuen Daten Schutz von 91 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen