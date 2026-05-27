Cicor wins major aerospace & defence program in France
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Cicor Technologies Ltd
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
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Media Release
Bronschhofen, 29 May 2026 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been selected by a leading European aerospace & defence (A&D) prime to supply electronic assemblies for a major defence program. This program will be executed by Cicor France at former Éolane sites.
Purchase orders received during the second quarter correspond to revenue of close to EUR 10 million, with deliveries planned between 2026 and 2028. In addition, Cicor expects further revenue of EUR 20 to 60 million from this program until end of 2029. The total revenue potential of the program therefore exceeds EUR 50 million.
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The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 14 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2335496
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335496 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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