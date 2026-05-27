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Cicor wins major aerospace & defence program in France

29.05.26 07:00 Uhr
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Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cicor wins major aerospace & defence program in France

29.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Bronschhofen, 29 May 2026 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been selected by a leading European aerospace & defence (A&D) prime to supply electronic assemblies for a major defence program. This program will be executed by Cicor France at former Éolane sites.

Purchase orders received during the second quarter correspond to revenue of close to EUR 10 million, with deliveries planned between 2026 and 2028. In addition, Cicor expects further revenue of EUR 20 to 60 million from this program until end of 2029. The total revenue potential of the program therefore exceeds EUR 50 million.

The award represents an important milestone in the integration of the former Éolane operations. Since acquiring the sites out of administration, Cicor has significantly improved operational performance and delivery reliability, and is thereby, as this award shows, rapidly regaining the trust of French customers. Only a short time after the integration, Cicor has already succeeded in winning major new programs in the strategically important French A&D market.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com


Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: investor@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 14 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2335496

 
End of News EQS News Service

2335496  29.05.2026 CET/CEST

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DatumRatingAnalyst
19.09.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
22.08.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
25.05.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
08.05.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
13.01.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.09.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
22.08.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
25.05.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
08.05.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
13.01.2012Cicor Technologies Actnom buyVontobel Research
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