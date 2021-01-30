Cirrus Logic Reports Q1 FY22 Revenue of $277.3 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022, which ended June 26, 2021, as well as the companys current business outlook.

"In the past quarter, Cirrus Logic accelerated both sales momentum and execution of our growth strategy. We grew revenue by 14 percent year on year, increased penetration of the Android market, began shipments with a leading laptop OEM, ramped new content in anticipation of product launches in the latter half of the year and advanced the development of a number of new components that are expected to drive future revenue growth, said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. "The companys recent investments in power-related products, including the acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, are expected to meaningfully expand our addressable market and continue the exciting progress we have been making in building new and strategic areas of our business. With a strong pipeline of audio and high-performance mixed-signal products ramping in the coming months, we are upbeat about the next several quarters and continue to anticipate accelerated revenue growth in FY22.

Reported Financial Results  First Quarter FY22

Revenue of $277.3 million;

GAAP gross margin of 50.5 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.6 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $120.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.1 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $0.29 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook  Second Quarter FY22

Revenue is expected to range between $430 million and $470 million;

GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 50 percent and 52 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $135 million and $141 million, including approximately $17 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

The company has entered into a long-term Capacity Reservation and Wafer Supply Commitment Agreement with GlobalFoundries, a foundry partner for many of our strategic products. This will expand our ability to address unprecedented market demand and provide customers with much-needed supply assurance. Given our anticipated strong cash generation, we believe this agreement is a good use of our financial resources: it secures supplier commitments to capacity expansion in support of our sales growth, alleviates some of the supply uncertainty currently affecting the company and its customers, and ensures supplier investment in additional technologies for future products.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the Cirrus Logic website. Participants who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor@cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (416) 621-4642, or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 9238026).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the worlds top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, and effective tax rate. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about the companys expectations for accelerated revenue growth in FY22; our ability to develop products that are expected to drive future revenue growth; our expectation that the companys recent investments in power-related products, including the acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, will meaningfully expand our addressable market and continue our progress in building new and strategic areas of our business; our belief that the Capacity Reservation and Wafer Supply Commitment Agreement with GlobalFoundries will expand our ability to address unprecedented market demand and provide customers with much-needed supply assurance; our ability to secure supplier commitments to capacity expansion in support of our sales growth and alleviate some of the supply uncertainty currently affecting the company and its customers; and our estimates for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect, "anticipate, "target, "project, "believe, "goals, "opportunity, "estimates, "intend, and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the risks of doing business internationally, including increased import/export restrictions and controls (e.g., the effect of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureaus Entity List), imposition of trade protection measures (e.g., tariffs or taxes), security and health risks, possible disruptions in transportation networks, and other economic, social, military and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate; recent increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; the level of orders and shipments during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 28, 2021 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Jun. 26, Mar. 27, Jun. 27, 2021 2021 2020 Q1'22 Q4'21 Q1'21 Audio $ 217,355 $ 235,821 $ 206,449 High-Performance Mixed-Signal 59,898 57,716 36,124 Net sales 277,253 293,537 242,573 Cost of sales 137,307 145,418 115,101 Gross profit 139,946 148,119 127,472 Gross margin 50.5% 50.5% 52.6% Research and development 85,696 89,773 78,741 Selling, general and administrative 35,147 33,642 29,704 Restructuring costs - - 352 Total operating expenses 120,843 123,415 108,797 Income from operations 19,103 24,704 18,675 Interest income 761 1,064 1,576 Other income (expense) (242) 2,152 111 Income before income taxes 19,622 27,920 20,362 Provision for income taxes 2,413 2,639 2,153 Net income $ 17,209 $ 25,281 $ 18,209 Basic earnings per share: $ 0.30 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.29 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 57,582 57,899 58,313 Diluted 59,513 59,922 60,280 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Jun. 26, Mar. 27, Jun. 27, 2021 2021 2020 Net Income Reconciliation Q1'22 Q4'21 Q1'21 GAAP Net Income $ 17,209 $ 25,281 $ 18,209 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 2,998 Stock-based compensation expense 14,984 14,693 13,306 Restructuring costs - - 352 Adjustment to income taxes (2,949) (3,251) (2,982) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 32,242 $ 39,721 $ 31,883 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.42 $ 0.30 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05 0.05 0.05 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.25 0.24 0.22 Effect of Restructuring costs - - 0.01 Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ 0.53 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 19,103 $ 24,704 $ 18,675 GAAP Operating Profit 6.9% 8.4% 7.7% Amortization of acquisition intangibles 2,998 2,998 2,998 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 246 260 207 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 9,612 10,069 8,653 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 5,126 4,364 4,446 Restructuring costs - - 352 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 37,085 $ 42,395 $ 35,331 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 13.4% 14.4% 14.6% Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 120,843 $ 123,415 $ 108,797 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (2,998) (2,998) (2,998) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (9,612) (10,069) (8,653) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (5,126) (4,364) (4,446) Restructuring costs - - (352) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 103,107 $ 105,984 $ 92,348 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 139,946 $ 148,119 $ 127,472 GAAP Gross Margin 50.5% 50.5% 52.6% Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 246 260 207 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 140,192 $ 148,379 $ 127,679 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.6% 50.5% 52.6% Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 2,413 $ 2,639 $ 2,153 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 12.3% 9.5% 10.6% Adjustments to income taxes 2,949 3,251 2,982 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 5,362 $ 5,890 $ 5,135 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 14.3% 12.9% 13.9% Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Adjustments to income taxes 0.05 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET unaudited; in thousands Jun. 26, Mar. 27, Jun. 27, 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,127 $ 442,164 $ 285,922 Marketable securities 60,503 55,697 29,943 Accounts receivable, net 136,534 108,712 136,539 Inventories 192,722 173,263 199,332 Other current assets 64,458 62,683 38,231 Total current Assets 839,344 842,519 689,967 Long-term marketable securities 311,643 312,759 290,186 Right-of-use lease assets 131,446 133,548 139,492 Property and equipment, net 158,451 154,942 154,286 Intangibles, net 18,429 22,031 31,185 Goodwill 287,518 287,518 287,399 Deferred tax asset 19,482 9,977 6,970 Other assets 47,693 67,320 44,554 Total assets $ 1,814,006 $ 1,830,614 $ 1,644,039 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 95,232 $ 102,744 $ 95,523 Accrued salaries and benefits 37,220 54,849 28,768 Lease liability 14,662 14,573 13,887 Other accrued liabilities 39,387 41,444 24,866 Total current liabilities 186,501 213,610 163,044 Non-current lease liability 126,442 127,883 129,627 Non-current income taxes 64,245 64,020 69,130 Other long-term liabilities 30,087 36,096 9,949 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,514,549 1,498,819 1,451,297 Accumulated deficit (109,754) (112,689) (184,049) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,936 2,875 5,041 Total stockholders' equity 1,406,731 1,389,005 1,272,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,814,006 $ 1,830,614 $ 1,644,039 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005904/en/