Cisco Meraki Launches Phunware Location Based Services in Meraki Marketplace

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that Cisco Meraki now features the Companys Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Location Based Services (LBS) app in its Meraki Marketplace.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.

"We recently announced a collaboration debut between Phunware and Cisco Webex called the On My Way mobile app portfolio for South by Southwest (SXSW) attendees in March in conjunction with the Cisco Innovation Hub at Capital Factory, where Ill be discussing three-dimensional cognitive workspaces, said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "The Meraki Marketplace will now provide Phunware an important channel to thousands of Cisco Meraki customers across more than 100 countries worldwide who need the very best LBS solutions for their network environments without the risk of deploying unproven technology.

Phunwares patented MaaS LBS software offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software. This mobile solution is not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transitions seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

Key features of the Phunware MaaS LBS app portfolio include:

Indoor Routing and Navigation: proximity and real-time blue dot mapping, navigation and wayfinding using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons, Wi-Fi, Li-Fi and GPS

proximity and real-time blue dot mapping, navigation and wayfinding using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons, Wi-Fi, Li-Fi and GPS Off-Route Notifications: real-time notifications for route modifications and adjustments

real-time notifications for route modifications and adjustments Location Sharing: share, view and route to app users locations

share, view and route to app users locations Customizable Points of Interest (POIs) : create, configure and display unique POIs

: create, configure and display unique POIs Simple Real-Time Map Management: edit, manage and update maps

edit, manage and update maps Additional Real-Time Location Services: conduct asset tracking, issue proximity alerts, monitor traffic patterns and more

conduct asset tracking, issue proximity alerts, monitor traffic patterns and more Native Map Experience: multi-layer vector maps, stitched in to Apple Maps and Google Maps, following the latest technology and design patterns including pinch zoom, panning and rotation

multi-layer vector maps, stitched in to Apple Maps and Google Maps, following the latest technology and design patterns including pinch zoom, panning and rotation Landmark Routing: developer landmark configuration options for more user-friendly, turn-by-turn directions and routing

Click here for Phunware's LBS app listing.

To learn more about Phunwares Location Based Services, download this feature sheet and be sure to watch this demonstration of how Phunwares enterprise cloud platform for mobile powers true digital transformation in a Corporate Campus deployment.

About Cisco Meraki

Helping organizations #WorkSimple

Cisco Meraki, the industry leader in cloud-managed information technology, creates the simplest, most powerful solutions, helping everyone from small businesses to global enterprises save time and money. Founded in 2006, Meraki was born out of a desire to simplify an industry that had become increasingly inflexible and complex, leaving many behind. Cisco Meraki technology, managed from an intuitive, feature-rich interface, enables organizations to rapidly roll out digital initiatives, delivering real business value. Backed by a wealth of networking data and insights, Cisco Meraki helps you get things done, so you can do more. Our current portfolio, extensible with open APIs, includes wireless, cellular gateways, switching, security, SD-WAN, intelligent network insights, endpoint management and smart cameras. Today, Cisco Meraki has over two million active networks and over 5.7 million devices online around the world.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

