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Citi Hosts Wealth Symposium 2026 in Hong Kong, Examining the Trends Reshaping Investment Portfolios

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EQS Newswire / 27/10/2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Reflecting on the ongoing focus on connecting clients with global perspectives, investment expertise and timely market insights, Citi Wealth recently hosted its annual Wealth Symposium in Hong Kong, bringing together clients and leading voices from the investment industry to discuss the trends reshaping today's investment landscape and the implications for portfolio construction in an increasingly complex environment.

The symposium, held at The Henderson, featured presentations and panel discussions with investment professionals, market strategists and business leaders from Citi Wealth, Allianz, Amundi, Blackstone Real Estate, Fenghe Asia and Wellington Management.

The program featured discussions on the evolving global investment landscape, opportunities emerging from Asia's next generation of growth companies, and the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) across both public and private markets.

Vicky Kong, Head of Wealth for Asia North and Australia at Citi, said, "In a world defined by constant change, diversification remains one of the most important foundations of successful investing – the most successful investors are not those who chase every trend, but those who build resilient portfolios that can withstand change and grow over time. From geopolitical developments and shifting market expectations to advances in technology and AI, investors are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape that presents both challenges and opportunities. As a leading international wealth center, Hong Kong remains an important gateway for investors seeking global opportunities and perspectives. Through forums like the Wealth Symposium, we bring together leading investment experts and thought leaders to help our clients better understand these trends, build resilient portfolios and navigate the future with confidence."

Against a backdrop of geopolitical developments, evolving market expectations and rapid technological change, speakers discussed the importance of looking beyond individual investment themes and building resilient portfolios across market cycles. Panelists also explored how investors can participate in long-term structural trends, including AI, while maintaining a disciplined and diversified approach to investing.

The Wealth Symposium exemplifies Citi's commitment in delivering world-class trusted advisory services, helping clients to identify opportunities, navigate uncertainty and build diversified portfolios aligned with their long-term goals.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found atwww.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

225647
News Source: Citibank

27/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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View original content: EQS News

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