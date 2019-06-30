finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++
06.08.2019 22:25
Bewerten
(0)

 Citizens Business Bank Charity Golf Classic Donates $80,000 to Local Charities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Citizens Business Bank recently hosted its 34th annual Charity Golf Classic to raise money for Orange County community benefit organizations.

This year, the tournament raised more than $80,000, with the proceeds distributed to four local charities. The organizations included St. Joseph Hospital Foundation, Mission Hospital Foundation, UCP of Orange County, and the Center for Comprehensive Care and Diagnosis of Inherited Blood Disorders. Over the last decade, proceeds from the annual golf tournament have directly supported more than a dozen community organizations in the greater Orange County area.

"Citizens Business Bank has organized the Charity Golf Classic for 34 years, and it has been a great way for both our customers and associates to show their support of the local community, said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "We would like to thank our volunteers, our valued customers, and all the donors and sponsors who continue to support these worthwhile organizations.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at cbbank.com and click on the "Investors tab.

Nachrichten zu CVB Financial Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
27.07.19
CVB Financial: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
23.07.19
Ausblick: CVB Financial präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Ausblick: CVB Financial informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
22.01.19
Ausblick: CVB Financial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.12.18
CVB Financial kündigt 117. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge an (MyDividends)
23.10.18
Ausblick: CVB Financial verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.09.18
CVB Financial kündigt 116. vierteljährliche Dividende in Folge an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CVB Financial News
RSS Feed
CVB Financial zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CVB Financial Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.05.2017CVB Financial Market PerformHovde Group
21.11.2016CVB Financial UnderperformHovde Group
22.06.2016CVB Financial Market PerformHovde Group
23.08.2005Update CVB Financial Corp.: BuySandler O´Neill
23.08.2005Update CVB Financial Corp.: BuySandler O´Neill
19.05.2017CVB Financial Market PerformHovde Group
22.06.2016CVB Financial Market PerformHovde Group
21.11.2016CVB Financial UnderperformHovde Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für CVB Financial Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CVB Financial News

27.07.19CVB Financial: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
23.07.19Ausblick: CVB Financial präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
17.07.19CVB Financial (CVBF) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
25.07.19CVB Financial (CVBF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
25.07.19CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere CVB Financial News
Werbung

Inside

Technische Analyse leicht gemacht  Kennen Sie schon diese Indikatoren?
Angst vor einem Währungskrieg - Kapitalmärkte auf Talfahrt
DZ BANK - Fresenius: Ausblick leicht angehoben
SOCIETE GENERALE: Merck - Chance von 21 Prozent
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones zurückerobert
Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
Allianz  Solide Entwicklung
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CVB Financial-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

CVB Financial Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt im Plus -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Bitcoin weiter auf Höhenflug -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- KUKA, GEA, Varta im Fokus

DuPont will anscheinend Ernährungssparte verkaufen. Bayer und LANXESS verkaufen Currenta-Anteile. Beiersdorf wächst organisch. Chinesische Staatsmedien: USA zerstören internationale Ordnung. PUMA-Aktie nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch. Vivendi verhandelt über Verkauf einer Universal-Beteiligung an Tencent. Gannett-Aktie fester: Verlag der 'USA Today' soll verkauft werden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Wall Street schließt im Plus -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Bitcoin weiter auf Höhenflug -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- KUKA, GEA, Varta im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Datenproblem bei Tochter Avexis drückt im US-Handel auf Novartis-Aktie
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
DuPont-Aktie legt zu: DuPont will anscheinend Ernährungssparte verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
Thomas CookA0MR3W