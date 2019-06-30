 Citizens Business Bank Charity Golf Classic Donates $80,000 to Local Charities

Citizens Business Bank recently hosted its 34th annual Charity Golf Classic to raise money for Orange County community benefit organizations.

This year, the tournament raised more than $80,000, with the proceeds distributed to four local charities. The organizations included St. Joseph Hospital Foundation, Mission Hospital Foundation, UCP of Orange County, and the Center for Comprehensive Care and Diagnosis of Inherited Blood Disorders. Over the last decade, proceeds from the annual golf tournament have directly supported more than a dozen community organizations in the greater Orange County area.

"Citizens Business Bank has organized the Charity Golf Classic for 34 years, and it has been a great way for both our customers and associates to show their support of the local community, said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "We would like to thank our volunteers, our valued customers, and all the donors and sponsors who continue to support these worthwhile organizations.

