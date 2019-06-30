finanzen.net
28.01.2020
Citizens Business Bank Ranked Best Bank in America by Forbes

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, earned the ranking of "Best Bank in America according to Forbes Americas Best Banks 2020.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the top bank in America by Forbes, said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "This is the second time over the past five years we have earned this distinction. Citizens Business Bank does not strive to be the biggest, but we do want to be the best. Our team has worked hard to achieve the numbers and metrics that have earned us this honor. We attribute our strong financial performance to the work ethic and talent of our associates, the loyalty and support of our clients, and the dedicated leadership of our executive team.

In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly-traded banks in the nation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. ("CVBF) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $11 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CVBF. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the "Investors tab.

