Citrix Announces $750 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that as part of its
capital return program, Citrix entered into an accelerated share
repurchase ("ASR) transaction with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Dealer)
on February 2, 2018 to repurchase an aggregate of $750 million of its
common stock.
Under the terms of the ASR, Citrix has agreed to repurchase $750 million
of its common stock from Goldman, in total. On February 5, 2018, Citrix
will pay to the Dealer $750 million in exchange for the delivery of 6.5
million shares of Citrix common stock based on current market prices of
Citrix common stock. The purchase price per share under the ASR is
subject to adjustment and is expected to equal the volume-weighted
average price of Citrixs common stock during the term of the ASR, less
a discount. The exact number of shares repurchased pursuant to the ASR
will be determined based on such purchase price. The ASR transaction is
expected to be completed by the end of April 2018.
The ASR was entered into pursuant to Citrixs existing share repurchase
program. Citrix has repurchased $750 million out of a total
authorization of approximately $2 billion approved by its board of
directors in November 2017. After taking into account the $750 million
shares repurchased pursuant to this ASR, Citrix will have approximately
$500 million of remaining share repurchase authorization available.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn
more at www.citrix.com.
