Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that executives will
attend three upcoming investor conferences.
Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will present at the
Jefferies 2018 Technology Conference in Beverly Hills on May 10 at 4:15
p.m. Eastern.
Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will meet one on
one with investors at the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic
Decisions Conference in New York on May 30.
Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations, will present at the
Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in
New York on May 31 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern.
A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor
section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com.
A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn
more at www.citrix.com.
