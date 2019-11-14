finanzen.net
14.11.2019
Citrix Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced its participation in four upcoming investor conferences:

Event: RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date and Time: November 19 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: David Henshall, president and chief executive officer

Event: Credit Suisse Technology Conference
Date and Time: December 3 at 11:55 a.m. Eastern
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Presenter: David Henshall, president and chief executive officer

Event: Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date and Time: December 3 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Presenter: Arlen Shenkman, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Event: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date and Time: December 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Location: San Francisco, CA
Presenter: PJ Hough, executive vice president and chief product officer

A webcast of each presentation will be available live on the investor section of the Citrix website at www.investors.citrix.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contain forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with Citrixs ability to advance its subscription business model transition, products and services, their development, integration, distribution and security, product demand and pipeline, customer acceptance of new products, economic and competitive factors, Citrixs key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in Citrixs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix© is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Analysen zu Citrix Systems Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.10.2017Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2018Citrix Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.02.2017Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.07.2016Citrix Systems NeutralMizuho
03.10.2016Citrix Systems SellUBS AG
10.08.2009Citrix Systems underperformJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Citrix Systems Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

