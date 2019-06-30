finanzen.net
13.01.2020 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

Citrix Launches Next-Generation Performance Analytics Service for Apps and Desktops

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

In the old days, analyzing system performance was all about monitoring speeds and feeds. Today, understanding the user experience (UX) is critical. And to help companies do this, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced the launch of Citrix® Analytics for Performance, a next-generation service that goes beyond monitoring server-side infrastructure, and enables IT administrators to identify performance issues at the individual user level and proactively address them to deliver a superior experience that engages employees and keeps them happy and productive. The news came during Citrix Summit being held in Orlando this week.

"Modern employees expect consumer-like experiences in how they access their enterprise applications. And they have zero tolerance for poor system performance that slows them down, said Steve Wilson, Vice President of Product for Workspace Ecosystem and Analytics, Citrix. "With Citrix Analytics for Performance, IT can gain a clear view into the end-users experience and the health of the apps they rely on within Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to provide a consistent, reliable experience that drives increased satisfaction and improved productivity.

Improving the UX

Using a proprietary machine learning engine that integrates real-time telemetry from Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Analytics for Performance quantifies a users experience into a unique "UX Score, taking into account not just machine performance, but items that impact application access such as user logon time, network latency and even network stability. Using this score, IT administrators can:

  • Quickly uncover performance degradation and identify root causes
  • Reduce help desk calls related to application performance issues
  • Easily identify groups of users or specific business locations experiencing poor performance
  • Track performance trends and user experience anomalies
  • Effectively scale environments based on actual usage and load
  • Holistically assess and report on system performance and user experience

"Insight and intelligence into the user experience is critical as businesses provide secure and consistent access to applications and data across any device, said Mark Bowker, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Key to providing this seamless experience is having continuous visibility into network systems and applications to quickly spot and mitigate issues before they affect productivity.

Availability

Citrix Analytics for Performance is generally available and compatible with both cloud-based and on-premises Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop installations. Click here to learn more about the service and the value it can deliver.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2020 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Citrix Systems Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Citrix Systems News
RSS Feed
Citrix Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Citrix Systems Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.10.2017Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2018Citrix Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.02.2017Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.07.2016Citrix Systems NeutralMizuho
03.10.2016Citrix Systems SellUBS AG
10.08.2009Citrix Systems underperformJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Citrix Systems Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Citrix Systems News

06.01.20Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Citrix Systems News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Mit Rückenwind ins neue Börsenjahrzehnt? Fällt bald das Allzeithoch im DAX?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf RWE, Infineon, Bayer
Der US-Arbeitsmarktbericht hat USD-Erholung gestoppt
Paypal  Trendverschärfung im Gange
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Startet der FTSE 100 jetzt durch?
ING Markets: DAX pendelt um 13.500 Punkte
Ihr Robo-Advisor für 2020
HSBC: Glättungslinien als Risikoindikator
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Citrix Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Citrix Systems Peer Group News

14:30 Uhrheise+ | Kurztests: Gamepad für die Xbox. sportliche In-Ears und der Star-Wars-Droide D-0
13:45 UhrDie Star-Aktien des S&P 500 des letzten Jahres und Jahrzehnts
11:51 UhrROUNDUP: Viele PC-Anwender ignorieren 'tickende Zeitbombe' Windows 7
10:27 UhrEin Drittel aller PC-Anwender ignoriert Support-Ende von Windows 7
06:58 UhrEinfach cool bleiben! Das waren die Tops und Flops des Jahres 2019
06:10 UhrApple gibt die besten iOS-Apps des Jahres bekannt
12.01.20Get an Xbox One S 1TB with Sunset Overdrive for $199 - CNET
12.01.20Better Buy: Arista Networks vs. Cisco
12.01.20The Tell: ‘This is nuts’ — one strategist explains why he just reduced risk by selling Apple. Microsoft and more
12.01.20Sony vs. Microsoft: Who Will Win the Next-Gen Console War?

News von

Das DAX-Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Der Zins verschwindet für immer
Die leicht erhöhten Krankenkassenbeiträge 2020 waren erst der Anfang
Warum der Staat jedem Deutschen jetzt eine Aktie schenken sollte

News von

Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Wirecard-Aktie: Anwaltskanzlei drängt auf weitere Sonderprüfung
Apple-Aktie: Der nächste Superzyklus - was die Analysten für 2020 erwarten
Tesla-Aktie: Neuer Rekord - Teilgewinne jetzt mitnehmen
Ballard Power-Aktie legt massiv zu: Was ist los?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Wirecard wechselt Aufsichtsrat aus -- Siemens hält an Zulieferung für Australien fest -- Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus

CropEnergies profitiert von Nachfrage nach Bioethanol. TeamViewer steigert Billings im Quartal um gut ein Drittel. MorphoSys bündelt mit Incyte ihre Kräfte bei Tafasitamab. Boeing droht Strafe der FAA. Daimler-Chef: Sparprogramm ist keine Abkehr von unserer Strategie. Airbus überholt Boeing 2019 als weltgrößter Flugzeugbauer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:34 Uhr
DAX schwächelt -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Wirecard wechselt Aufsichtsrat aus -- Siemens hält an Zulieferung für Australien fest -- Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:44 Uhr
MorphoSys-Aktie auf Achterbahnfahrt: MorphoSys bündelt mit Incyte ihre Kräfte bei Tafasitamab
Aktie im Fokus
14:45 Uhr
Medigene-Aktie nach Kursrally mit ersten Gewinnmitnahmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BASFBASF11
MedigeneA1X3W0