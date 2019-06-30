Citrix Launches Next-Generation Performance Analytics Service for Apps and Desktops

In the old days, analyzing system performance was all about monitoring speeds and feeds. Today, understanding the user experience (UX) is critical. And to help companies do this, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced the launch of Citrix® Analytics for Performance, a next-generation service that goes beyond monitoring server-side infrastructure, and enables IT administrators to identify performance issues at the individual user level and proactively address them to deliver a superior experience that engages employees and keeps them happy and productive. The news came during Citrix Summit being held in Orlando this week.

"Modern employees expect consumer-like experiences in how they access their enterprise applications. And they have zero tolerance for poor system performance that slows them down, said Steve Wilson, Vice President of Product for Workspace Ecosystem and Analytics, Citrix. "With Citrix Analytics for Performance, IT can gain a clear view into the end-users experience and the health of the apps they rely on within Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to provide a consistent, reliable experience that drives increased satisfaction and improved productivity.

Improving the UX

Using a proprietary machine learning engine that integrates real-time telemetry from Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Analytics for Performance quantifies a users experience into a unique "UX Score, taking into account not just machine performance, but items that impact application access such as user logon time, network latency and even network stability. Using this score, IT administrators can:

Quickly uncover performance degradation and identify root causes

Reduce help desk calls related to application performance issues

Easily identify groups of users or specific business locations experiencing poor performance

Track performance trends and user experience anomalies

Effectively scale environments based on actual usage and load

Holistically assess and report on system performance and user experience

"Insight and intelligence into the user experience is critical as businesses provide secure and consistent access to applications and data across any device, said Mark Bowker, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Key to providing this seamless experience is having continuous visibility into network systems and applications to quickly spot and mitigate issues before they affect productivity.

Availability

Citrix Analytics for Performance is generally available and compatible with both cloud-based and on-premises Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop installations. Click here to learn more about the service and the value it can deliver.

