11.03.2021 14:30

Citrix® Named a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management by the IDC MarketScape

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been named a Leader in unified endpoint management solutions in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46957820, January 2021).

Designed to assess the market for UEM solutions, the report evaluated 18 vendors holistically, with considerations for the broadest set of deployment scenarios and requirements. Citrix was identified as a Leader for its emphasis on whole-workspace management and security and for optimizing device provisioning, monitoring, and management as part of the Citrix Workspace platform.

A Unified Digital Work Platform

Citrix Workspace provides consistent, secure and reliable access to all of the resources employees need to do their best work. An integral part of Citrix Workspace, Citrix Endpoint Management enables organizations to take a cloud-centric approach to securing and managing devices to protect sensitive business information.

A Modern, Flexible Approach

As noted within the IDC Marketscape, "Organizations should consider the Citrix UEM platform if they are moving toward a larger intelligent digital workspace model for end-user computing management (including apps, devices, data, and infrastructure software).

Among the specific strengths of Citrix Endpoint Management cited:

  • Security analytics capabilities
  • Device management features, including blocking or wiping of noncompliant endpoints (both mobile and PC)
  • MAM capabilities and application container technology
  • Support for a range of "workspace IoT," ruggedized and IoT centric, and frontline worker scenarios
  • Integration and interoperability with other competitive UEM and device management products

"Protecting and securing digital workspaces for all users across the enterprise is core to our mission at Citrix and we are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in doing so, said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix.

Click here to learn more about Citrix Endpoint Management and the value it can deliver to your organization.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendors position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

