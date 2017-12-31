Citrix Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for
the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended March 31, 2018.
Financial Results
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Citrix achieved revenue of
$697 million, compared to $663 million in the first quarter of fiscal
year 2017, representing 5 percent revenue growth.
GAAP Results
Net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $144 million,
or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $70 million, or $0.44 per
diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Net income for
the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and 2017 includes restructuring
charges of $6 million and $8 million, respectively, for severance and
facility closing costs. Additionally, net income for the first quarter
of fiscal year 2017 includes $46 million in charges related to changes
in the companys expectations of the realizability of certain state R&D
tax credits resulting from the separation of the GoTo business,
partially offset by a tax benefit of approximately $18 million from the
adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-09 in the first quarter of
fiscal year 2017.
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $184
million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $152 million, or $0.97
per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Non-GAAP
net income for the first quarter of fiscal years 2018 and 2017 excludes
the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of
acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, restructuring
charges, and the tax effects related to these items. Non-GAAP net income
for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 also excludes separation costs
and the tax effect related to this item and charges related to changes
in the companys expectations of the realizability of certain state R&D
tax credits resulting from the separation of the GoTo business. Non-GAAP
net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal years 2018
and 2017 also reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the companys
convertible note hedges.
"This quarter, we delivered strong financial results while at the same
time accelerating innovation across our portfolio. Our
subscription-based revenue accelerated for the fifth quarter in a row as
we are seeing the benefit of transitioning our business model, said
David Henshall, president and CEO of Citrix. "Our focus on integrating
the portfolio, with investments in analytics and cloud, position us
nicely for the rest of the year.
Q1 Financial Summary
The results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 compared to the
first quarter of fiscal year 2017 are as follows:
-
Subscription revenue increased 49 percent;
-
Product and license revenue decreased 6 percent;
-
Support and services revenue increased 3 percent;
-
Net revenue increased in the EMEA region by 7 percent; increased in
the Americas region by 5 percent; and decreased in the APJ region by 1
percent;
-
Subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 15 percent;
-
Deferred revenue totaled $1.69 billion as of March 31, 2018, compared
to $1.66 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 1 percent; and
-
Cash flow from operations was $358 million for the first quarter of
fiscal year 2018, compared to $292 million for the first quarter of
fiscal year 2017.
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018:
-
GAAP gross margin was 84 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin was 86
percent, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense and
amortization of acquired product related intangible assets;
-
GAAP operating margin was 24 percent. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32
percent, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense,
amortization of acquired intangible assets, and costs associated with
restructuring programs; and
-
The company repurchased approximately 8.4 million shares during the
first quarter.
All results above reflect continuing operations.
Financial Outlook for Second Quarter 2018
Citrix management expects to achieve the following results for the
second quarter of fiscal year 2018:
-
Net revenue is targeted to be in the range of $710 million to $720
million.
-
GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of
$0.72 to $0.76.
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of
$1.18 to $1.22, excluding $0.11 related to the effects of amortization
of acquired intangible assets, $0.40 related to the effects of
stock-based compensation expenses, $0.06 related to the effects of
amortization of debt discount, $0.01 related to restructuring charges,
and $0.08 to $0.16 for the tax effects related to these items.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact
of the convertible note hedges and does not include any additional
impacts related to our convertible note warrants or U.S. tax reform,
all of which cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018
Citrix management expects to achieve the following results for the
fiscal year ending December 31, 2018:
-
Net revenue is targeted to be in the range of $2.88 billion to $2.91
billion.
-
GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of
$3.45 to $3.59.
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is targeted to be in the range of
$5.20 to $5.30, excluding $0.44 related to the effects of amortization
of acquired intangible assets, $1.51 related to the effects of
stock-based compensation expenses, $0.25 related to the effects of
amortization of debt discount, $0.09 related to restructuring charges,
and $0.44 to $0.68 for the tax effects related to these items.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact
of the convertible note hedges and does not include any additional
impacts related to our convertible note warrants or U.S. tax reform,
all of which cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts.
-
In addition, Citrix management is targeting GAAP operating margin to
be in the range of 20 percent to 21 percent, and non-GAAP operating
margin to be in the range of 30 percent to 31 percent, excluding 7
percent related to the effects of stock-based compensation expense, 2
percent related to the effects of amortization of acquired intangible
assets, and less than a percent related to restructuring charges.
The above statements are based on current targets. These statements are
forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Citrix will host a conference call today at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss its
financial results, business outlook, and its business transformation
plans to drive greater customer and shareholder value. The call will
include a slide presentation, and participants are encouraged to listen
to and view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing: (888) 799-0519 or
(706) 634-0155, using passcode: CITRIX. A replay of the webcast can be
viewed for approximately 30 days on the Investor Relations section of
the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Product and license
|
|
$
|
160,697
|
|
$
|
170,899
|
|
Subscription
|
|
103,158
|
|
69,090
|
|
Support and services
|
|
433,337
|
|
422,688
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
697,192
|
|
662,677
|
|
Cost of net revenues:
|
|
|
|
Cost of product and license revenues
|
|
33,872
|
|
29,711
|
|
Cost of subscription, support and services
|
|
63,385
|
|
59,659
|
|
Amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
11,029
|
|
13,088
|
|
Total cost of net revenues
|
|
108,286
|
|
102,458
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
588,906
|
|
560,219
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
98,550
|
|
102,669
|
|
Sales, marketing and services
|
|
251,213
|
|
246,765
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
63,727
|
|
76,509
|
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
3,666
|
|
3,646
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
6,187
|
|
7,986
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
423,343
|
|
437,575
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
165,563
|
|
122,644
|
|
Interest income
|
|
8,731
|
|
5,612
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(20,336
|
)
|
(11,553
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(3,012
|
)
|
3,326
|
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
150,946
|
|
120,029
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
6,687
|
|
49,704
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
144,259
|
|
70,325
|
|
(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
(42,704
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
144,259
|
|
$
|
27,621
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
(Loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(0.27
|
)
|
Diluted net earnings per share:
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
146,388
|
|
158,369
|
|
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
954,697
|
|
$
|
1,115,130
|
|
Short-term investments, available-for-sale
|
|
510,267
|
|
632,516
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
427,890
|
|
712,535
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
13,569
|
|
13,912
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
168,987
|
|
147,330
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,075,410
|
|
2,621,423
|
|
Long-term investments, available-for-sale
|
|
773,654
|
|
984,328
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
249,696
|
|
252,932
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,662,568
|
|
1,614,494
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
155,895
|
|
141,952
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
114,277
|
|
152,362
|
|
Other assets
|
|
105,977
|
|
52,685
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,137,477
|
|
$
|
5,820,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
68,702
|
|
$
|
66,893
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
243,940
|
|
277,679
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
4,818
|
|
34,033
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenues
|
|
1,204,199
|
|
1,308,474
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,521,659
|
|
1,687,079
|
|
Long-term portion of deferred revenues
|
|
480,985
|
|
555,769
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
2,137,418
|
|
2,127,474
|
|
Long-term income taxes payable
|
|
335,457
|
|
335,457
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
138,580
|
|
121,936
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
308
|
|
306
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,938,533
|
|
4,883,670
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
3,786,521
|
|
3,509,484
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(14,874
|
)
|
(10,806
|
)
|
|
|
8,710,488
|
|
8,382,654
|
|
Less - common stock in treasury, at cost
|
|
(8,187,110
|
)
|
(7,390,193
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
523,378
|
|
992,461
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,137,477
|
|
$
|
5,820,176
|
|
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
144,259
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and other
|
|
51,876
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
35,723
|
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
8,160
|
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities
denominated in foreign currencies
|
|
(1,906
|
)
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
3,302
|
|
Total adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
97,155
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of
acquisitions:
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
285,104
|
|
Inventories
|
|
34
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(13,494
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
9,071
|
|
Income taxes, net
|
|
(35,996
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,828
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
(52,735
|
)
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
(79,890
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
2,519
|
|
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the
effects of acquisitions
|
|
116,441
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
357,855
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|
|
(125,687
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments
|
|
358,465
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments
|
|
95,341
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(15,997
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(66,330
|
)
|
Cash paid for licensing agreements and technology
|
|
(535
|
)
|
Other
|
|
3,257
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
248,514
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock-based
compensation plans
|
|
70
|
|
Repayment of acquired debt
|
|
(5,674
|
)
|
Stock repurchases, net
|
|
(600,000
|
)
|
Accelerated stock repurchase program
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
Cash paid for tax withholding on vested stock awards
|
|
(13,602
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(769,206
|
)
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
2,404
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(160,433
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,115,130
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
954,697
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable U.S. GAAP
Measures
(Unaudited)
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a
reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings
release and related conference call, slide presentation or webcast to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These measures
differ from GAAP in that they exclude amortization primarily related to
acquired intangible assets and debt discount, stock-based compensation
expenses, charges associated with the Companys restructuring programs,
separation costs, the related tax effect of those items, and
separation-related tax charges or benefits. The income tax effect on
non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory
income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying
non-GAAP adjustment. The Company also reflects the effect of
anti-dilutive convertible note hedges in the number of shares used in
non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures
are presented on a continuing operations basis. The Company's basis for
these adjustments is described below.
Management uses these non-GAAP measures for internal reporting and
forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its business outlook, to
evaluate the Company's performance and to evaluate and compensate the
Company's executives. The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial
measures in addition to GAAP financial results because it believes that
these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to certain
investors and financial analysts for comparison across accounting
periods not influenced by certain non-cash items that are not used by
management when evaluating the Company's historical and prospective
financial performance. In addition, the Company has historically
provided this or similar information and understands that some investors
and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the
Company's operating margins, operating expenses and net income and
comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer
companies and competitors.
Management typically excludes the amounts described above when
evaluating the Company's operating performance and believes that the
resulting non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and financial
analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance due to the
following factors:
-
The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. The
Company, therefore, believes that the presentation of non-GAAP
measures that adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible
assets and stock-based compensation expenses and the related tax
effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, provide investors
and financial analysts with a consistent basis for comparison across
accounting periods and, therefore, are useful to investors and
financial analysts in helping them to better understand the Company's
operating results and underlying operational trends.
-
Amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects are
fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period
of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed
or influenced by management after the acquisition.
-
Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the
compensation of the Company's employees and executives, stock-based
compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then
amortized over a period of several years after the grant of the
stock-based instrument, and generally cannot be changed or influenced
by management after the grant.
-
Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled
in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate
liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components in a manner
that reflects the issuers non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The
difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon
interest expense, net of the interest amount capitalized, is excluded
from managements assessment of the companys operating performance
because management believes that the exclusion of these charges will
better help investors and financial analysts understand the Company's
operating results and underlying operational trends.
-
The Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the
past several years that have resulted in costs associated with
reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and
related costs. Each restructuring activity has been a discrete event
based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and
each has differed from the others in terms of its operational
implementation, business impact and scope. While the Companys
operations previously benefited from the employees and facilities
covered by the various restructuring charges, these employees and
facilities have benefited different parts of the Companys business in
different ways, and the amount of these charges has varied
significantly from period to period. The Company, therefore, believes
that the exclusion of these charges will better help investors and
financial analysts understand the Company's operating results and
underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.
-
Separation costs represent transaction and transition costs associated
with preparing businesses for independent operations consisting
primarily of financial advisory fees, legal fees, accounting fees, tax
services and information systems infrastructure duplication. These
charges are not anticipated to be ongoing costs; and, thus, are
outside of the normal operations of the Company's business. As such,
the Company believes that these expenses do not accurately reflect the
underlying performance of continuing operations for the period in
which they are incurred.
-
The Company has convertible note hedges in place to offset potential
dilution from the embedded conversion feature in its convertible
notes. For GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes, the Company
cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note
hedges. The Company believes that reflecting the anti-dilutive impact
of the convertible note hedges in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
provides investors with useful information in evaluating the financial
performance of the Company on a per share basis.
-
Separation-related tax charges or benefits, which may include
reversals of certain state R&D credits due to changes in expectations
of realizability as a result of the separation of a significant
business of the Company. The Company believes that these items do not
accurately reflect the underlying performance of continuing operations
for the period in which they are incurred.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")
and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies.
There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP
financial measures. The additional non-GAAP financial information
presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a
substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in
accordance with GAAP (such as net income and earnings per share) and
should not be considered measures of the Company's liquidity.
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share, gross margin and operating margin data
- unaudited)
The following tables show the non-GAAP financial measures used in this
press release reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
|
84.5%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
|
86.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
23.7%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
31.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
GAAP net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$144,259
|
|
$70,325
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
35,723
|
|
34,808
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
11,029
|
|
13,088
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
3,666
|
|
3,646
|
Add: amortization of debt discount
|
|
|
|
8,706
|
|
8,410
|
Add: separation costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
298
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
6,187
|
|
7,986
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
|
|
(25,946)
|
|
(33,077)
|
Add: separation related tax charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,127
|
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
$183,624
|
|
$151,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Number of shares used in diluted earnings per share
calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
146,388
|
|
|
158,369
|
|
Less: effect of convertible note hedges
|
|
|
|
(4,360
|
)
|
|
(1,676
|
)
|
Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
142,028
|
|
|
156,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
|
|
$0.99
|
|
$0.44
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
0.22
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.09
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
Add: amortization of debt discount
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.06
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.05
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
|
|
(0.18)
|
|
(0.21)
|
Add: separation related tax charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
Less: effect of convertible note hedges
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
|
|
$1.29
|
|
$0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward Looking Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three
Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
GAAP earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$0.72 to $0.76
|
|
$3.45 to $3.59
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.44
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of expenses related to
stock-based
compensation
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
1.51
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of debt
discount
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.25
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.09
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
|
|
(0.08 to 0.16)
|
|
(0.44 to 0.68)
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
$1.18 to $1.22
|
|
$5.20 to $5.30
|
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31,
2018
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
20.2% to 21.2%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
Add: amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
|
30.0% to 31.0%
