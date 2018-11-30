Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 23

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 after market close. A news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

(888) 799-0519 or (706) 634-0155

Using passcode: CITRIX

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

