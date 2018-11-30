finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
10.01.2019 22:16
Bewerten
(0)

Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 23

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 after market close. A news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:
(888) 799-0519 or (706) 634-0155
Using passcode: CITRIX

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

Citrix® is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Citrix Systems Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.12.18
Stocks This Week: Short Citrix Systems And Stanley Black And Decker (Forbes)
25.10.18
Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
23.10.18
Ausblick: Citrix Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
19.10.18
Is a Beat in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q3 Earnings? (Zacks)
17.10.18
Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What to Look Out For (Zacks)
25.07.18
Earnings Outlook For Citrix Systems (Benzinga)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Citrix Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.07.18
Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q2 Earnings: What's In the Offing? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Citrix Systems News
RSS Feed
Citrix Systems zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Citrix Systems Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.10.2017Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.10.2017Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2018Citrix Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.02.2017Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.07.2016Citrix Systems NeutralMizuho
03.10.2016Citrix Systems SellUBS AG
10.08.2009Citrix Systems underperformJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Citrix Systems Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Citrix Systems News

09.12.18Stocks This Week: Short Citrix Systems And Stanley Black And Decker
Weitere Citrix Systems News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
GBP/USD: Erhöhte Schwankungsintensität dürfte sich fortsetzen
Panisch kaufen zum Jahresstart!
Kennen Sie schon diese 20 Kapitalmarkt-Trends für 2019?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verfehlt Ziel knapp
Vontobel: Rohöl - Starker Preisanstieg zu Jahresbeginn
HSBC: Dollar bekommt Gegenwind
UBS: E.on  Konsolidierung vor dem Abschluss?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Citrix Systems-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Citrix Systems Peer Group News

20:18 UhrMicrosoft hat eine Technologie für Supermärkte entwickelt. die Amazon ernsthaft Konkurrenz macht
17:50 UhrFinal Fantasy X. X-2 and XII hit Nintendo Switch. Xbox One in April - CNET
17:21 UhrRevolution auf der Blockchain: Apple. Tesla und Netflix gibt es jetzt als Tokens
16:31 UhrTrotz -6 Prozent in 2018: Mit dieser Strategie konnten Anleger mit Dow Jones-Aktien den Markt schlagen
16:25 UhrMicrosoft: Windows 10 wird Speicherkapazität für Updates reservieren
15:48 UhrMicrosoft Azure Cloud & AI Capabilities to Aid LG ADAS Tech
15:02 UhrHill-Rom-Microsoft Tie-Up to Widen Digital Solutions Suite
12:35 UhrRhön-Klinikum will groß in Telemedizin einsteigen
10:11 UhrLinzer Start-Up holt sich Microsoft-Manager
07:33 UhrMicrosoft releases new Windows 10 preview with disk space. Reset this PC. and Subsystem for Linux improvements

News von

Amazon muss den Dash-Button in Deutschland vom Markt nehmen
Wie Legal Techs Anwälten Konkurrenz machen
Vermögensverwalter Thilenius  An China hängen die Geschichten
Wir wollen N26 zur globalen Marke machen
Warnstreiks an drei großen deutschen Airports

News von

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Co.: Welcher Gigant ins Depot gehört
DAX: Warum die 11.000-Punkte-Marke jetzt im Fokus steht
Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Dax steigt: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

News von

Microsoft hat eine Technologie für Supermärkte entwickelt, die Amazon ernsthaft Konkurrenz macht
4 Gründe, warum man das billigste MacBook Pro anstelle des neuen MacBook Air kaufen sollte
Kim Jong-uns China-Reise verrät viel über Nordkoreas Masterplan vor dem Trump-Treffen
Erpressung und Identitätsklau: Wie Deepfakes zur Gefahr für Unternehmen und Verbraucher werden
Wie Ulm dafür sorgt, dass Spekulanten bei Grundstücken und Bauflächen seit mehr als 100 Jahren keine Chance haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Powell: Fed kann geduldig abwarten -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- OSRAM, LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus

Macy's mit Gewinnwarnung. Privatbank Warburg verklagt Deutsche Bank auf Schadenersatz. BASF, Covestro und Co.: JPMorgan sieht wegen schwierigem Jahr Einstiegschance bei Chemiewerten. Volkswagen-Auslieferungen brechen im Dezember ein - leichtes Plus im Gesamtjahr. Britische Käufer beflügeln Weihnachtsgeschäft von Tesco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Powell: Fed kann geduldig abwarten -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- OSRAM, LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus
Ausland
22:26 Uhr
Aphria-Bilanz am Freitag: Kommt der Gewinneinbruch?
Aktie im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
Macy's-Aktie stürzt nach Gewinnwarnung ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610