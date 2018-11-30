Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 23

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS), today announced that it plans to
report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 after market close. A
news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a
conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss financial results,
quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a
slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the
presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:
(888) 799-0519
or (706) 634-0155
Using passcode: CITRIX
A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations
section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors for
approximately 30 days.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn
more at www.citrix.com.
For Citrix Investors
This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant
to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The
forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees
of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks
associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the
IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue,
products and services, their development and distribution, product
demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key
strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as
well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking information contained in this press release
or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development,
release and timing of any features or functionality described for our
products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without
notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational
purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to
deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied
upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.
Citrix® is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in
the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and registered
trademarks are property of their respective owners.
