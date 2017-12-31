+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
12.07.2018
Citrix Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 25

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 after market close. A news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

(888) 799-0519 or (706) 634-0155

Using passcode: CITRIX

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

Citrix® is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

