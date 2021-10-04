  • Suche
04.10.2021 14:30

Citrix® Tops in Securing Remote Work

With employees working from anywhere using devices of their choice, companies must defend an expanded attack surface against an increasing number of threats. And according to Expert Insights, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among the best solutions they can use to do it. The leading cybersecurity resource and review platform today announced its 2021 Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards, and Citrix was among the winners in two categories.

Designed to recognize the worlds best cybersecurity companies and products, the Expert Insights Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards leverage research by Expert Insights independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback and industry recognition to identify the most innovative and powerful solutions on the market.

Citrix received awards for its Citrix Gateway and Citrix Endpoint Management solutions on the basis of their:

  • Innovative product features
  • Ease of use
  • Strong market presence
  • High customer satisfaction scores

Citrix Gateway is a comprehensive, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that enables IT organizations to secure web, cloud and mobile applications, across all devices with adaptive security measures that provide access based on user role, location, and device state. With Citrix Gateway, IT organizations can empower remote employees to stay productive without compromising their experience or security.

As noted by Expert Insights, "Citrix Gateway allows users to connect with their work desktops from anywhere, including on mobile devices. Customers have praised the solution for its fast connections, which make it suitable for organizations working with active client relationships. This also makes it a great solution for enterprises with employees around the world connecting across different time zones, when it might not be possible to get into the office.

Citrix Endpoint Management is a comprehensive unified endpoint management solution for managing applications, data and devices via one integrated platform. Using Citrix Endpoint Management, IT can bring every app and endpoint into a single, unified view to deliver the digital workspace users need to engage and be productive, and Expert Insights recommends it as "a strong solution for enterprises that want unified endpoint management they can roll out quickly and easily scale to grow with their workforce.

Citrix delivers a complete range of solutions that ensure high-performance access to any app, over any connection, no matter where users are working to empower secure, hybrid work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the transformation they can deliver.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2019Citrix Systems BuyDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.10.2017Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.10.2018Citrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2018Citrix Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.02.2017Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.07.2016Citrix Systems NeutralMizuho
03.10.2016Citrix Systems SellUBS AG
10.08.2009Citrix Systems underperformJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Citrix Systems Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

