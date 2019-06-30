finanzen.net
05.02.2020 00:39
City of El Paso Approves Assignment of Franchise Application in Connection with the Proposed Acquisition of El Paso Electric by The Infrastructure Investments Fund

El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) today announced that the City of El Paso, Texas (City of El Paso) consented to the acquisition of EPE by an affiliate of IIF by approving EPEs Franchise Assignment Application filed with the City of El Paso on September 20, 2019.

EPE and IIF issued the following statement:

We want to thank the City of El Paso for approval of the franchise assignment application. We look forward to continuing to engage and invest in EPEs communities over the long-term to benefit EPEs customers, employees and communities and to further the development of a sustainable path for protecting the environment and a clean energy future.

As previously announced, the proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to receipt of additional regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 432,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

About The Infrastructure Investments Fund

The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12.5 billion private investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who will be invested in El Paso Electric.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements often include words like "believe, "anticipate, "target, "project, "expect, "predict, "pro forma, "estimate, "intend, "will, "is designed to, "plan, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by EPE's discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements describe EPE's future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (1) IIFs proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPEs most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

