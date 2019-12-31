finanzen.net
HOFFNUNG 2021: Welche Aktien nach der Corona-Rezession punkten werden. Jetzt BÖRSE ONLINE digital ordern.-w-
25.03.2020 21:05

City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2020

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office or the "Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly dividend amount of $0.15 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Companys 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividends will be payable on April 24, 2020 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020.

As of March 24, 2020, the Company has over $140 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and over $90 million of further availability under its unsecured credit facility. The Company also announced that it has paused its acquisition activity and now expects that it will not acquire any properties in 2020. Instead, the Company intends to allocate capital to the previously announced $100 million share repurchase program and to continue to operate with lower leverage.

"City Office has diversified and high-quality tenants with strong credit and low exposure to the industries currently most impacted by COVID-19, commented James Farrar, the Companys Chief Executive Officer. "However, given the uncertain operating environment and the potential for an elongated economic recovery, we are taking steps to optimally position ourselves. The Company intends to operate with lower leverage, greater liquidity and position ourselves for healthy long-term cash flow growth. The adjusted common stock dividend has been established at a level we believe will be defensive under these economic conditions and help to achieve these goals. Further, we believe that it is in the best interest of shareholders to allocate some of our capital to the recently commenced common stock buy back program given the discounted valuation of our stock.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.8 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect," "intend," "may" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding repurchases of CIO's common stock. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, the timing and amount of repurchases of CIO's common stock, if any, changes to CIO's expected liquidity position, the possibility that the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and the risk factors set forth in CIO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, CIO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu City Office REIT Inc 6 5-8% Cum Red Pfd (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr City Office REIT A News
RSS Feed
City Office REIT A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu City Office REIT Inc 6 5-8% Cum Red Pfd (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene City Office REIT A News

26.02.20City Office REIT (CIO) Lags Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
26.02.20City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere City Office REIT A News
Werbung

Inside

Bis 30.04. investieren und bis zu 500 Euro sichern
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
BMW tritt kürzer - Aktie erholt sich
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtsbewegung
Vontobel: Die Krisen Profiteure
DZ BANK - Preiskrieg drückt Ölpreis auf 17-Jahrestief - nun stehen die Zeichen auf eine dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
EuroStoxx 50  Starker Käufertag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur City Office REIT A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

City Office REIT A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Angst vor den Schulden der Anderen
DAX legt elf Prozent zu  nur ein Strohfeuer?
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Die wichtigsten Infos zum Putzen mit hoher Frequenz
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Bereit für eine mehrtägige Bodenbildung?
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Gewinne dürften flüchtig bleiben
DAX im Plus: Börsen starten durch - Fed-Geldspritzen wirken mit Verspätung
DAX mit größtem Tagesgewinn seit 2008 - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Newsticker Corona: Irland verschärft Beschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus

Fraport will doch keine Dividende zahlen. thyssenkrupp startet Krisenpaket. JOST streicht Jahresprognose. Sixt will mit Einsparungen und verkleinerter Flotte Corona-Folgen eindämmen und kündigt Kurzarbeit an. zooplus geht neues Jahr vorsichtig an. Jefferies hebt Daimler um zwei Stufen auf 'Buy'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:06 Uhr
DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus
Marktberichte
21:04 Uhr
US-Börsen geben großen Teil ihrer Gewinne ab und schließen uneinheitlich
Nebenwerte
20:52 Uhr
United Internet nimmt sich stabile Geschäfte vor und stockt Dividende auf - Aktie gefragt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750