finanzen.net
+++ Rendite erzielen, auch wenn die Aktien stagnieren? Selbst bei geringer Kursdynamik sind interessante Renditen möglich. Jetzt informieren! +++-w-
13.12.2019 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

City Office REIT Announces Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company or "City Office) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Companys 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The dividends will be payable on January 24, 2020 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2020.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.9 million square feet of office properties. Additional information about City Office is available on the Companys website at www.cityofficereit.com. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements reflect the Companys current expectations concerning future results, objectives, plans and goals, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause future results, performance or achievements to differ. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include factors described in the Companys news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned to consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Nachrichten zu City Office REIT Inc 6 5-8% Cum Red Pfd (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr City Office REIT A News
RSS Feed
City Office REIT A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu City Office REIT Inc 6 5-8% Cum Red Pfd (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene City Office REIT A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere City Office REIT A News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neues Jahreshoch, aber 
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Litecoin
500 Jahre Börsengeschichte
DZ BANK - Jahresendrallye bei Metallen in Sicht? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
TecDAX: Relative Stärke im deutschen Index-Vergleich  auch nächstes Jahr?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Deutsche Telekom vor Richtungsentscheidung
HSBC: Metro schwächelt, Hornbach mit höheren Zielen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur City Office REIT A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

City Office REIT A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Facebook hat zu viel Geld auf dem Konto
Warum Russen nicht mehr in europäische Immobilien investieren
Wie Sie in 13 Jahren zum Millionär werden können  mit nur zehn Aktien
So bekommen Sie den Weihnachtsstress in den Griff
Für Sparer hat Lagarde gleich die erste Enttäuschung parat

News von

Lieferengpässe bei Goldhändlern: "Wir werden überrannt, die Warteschlangen gehen bis auf die Straße."
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Deutsche Pfandbrief-Aktie: Top-Dividendenwert mit Potenzial - das sollten Anleger wissen
Siltronic-Aktie mit prächtiger Bodenbildung: Titel vor Kaufsignal

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fester -- USA und China offiziell mit Teileinigung -- Billionenwert: Apple- und Microsoft setzen Rekordjagd fort -- Volkswagen, Henkel im Fokus

Trump will China-Zölle zum Großteil als Hebel für Gespräche erhalten. Oracle enttäuscht beim Umsatz. Nach Ergebniseinbruch: Broadcom erwartet im neuen Geschäftsjahr wieder höhere Gewinne. Siemens-Tochter Healthineers winkt bei QIAGEN ab. Springer nimmt 2020 Investitionen ins Visier. Milliardendeal: Delivery Hero kauft Essenslieferanten Woowa. Fraport rechnet mit geringeren Passagierzahlen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fester -- USA und China offiziell mit Teileinigung -- Billionenwert: Apple- und Microsoft setzen Rekordjagd fort -- Volkswagen, Henkel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie: Anleger, die gegen Wirecard wetteten, wurden angeblich überwacht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Aramco (Saudi-Aramco)A2PVHD