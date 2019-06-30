finanzen.net
15.01.2020 22:05
City Office REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office or the "Company) announced today it will release its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

City Offices management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on February 26, 2020 to discuss the Companys financial results. Additionally, a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cityofficereit.com.

Webcast

Click on the webcast link under the "Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.cityofficereit.com.

Telephone Conference Call

Domestic: 1-866-262-0919
International: 1-412-902-4106

To listen to the call, participants can reference the City Office REIT Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10138191

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 26, 2020, continuing through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 26, 2020. A replay will also be available at "Webcasts & Events in the "Investor Relations section of the Companys website.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.9 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

