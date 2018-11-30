Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Announces Pricing of $750,000,000 Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2027

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has
priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2027
(the "Notes) in an offering that is exempt from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act). The
Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.875 percent and will be
issued at a price of 96.125 percent of their principal amount. The Notes
will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Companys material
direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries. The offering is
expected to close on May 13, 2019, subject to customary closing
conditions.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the
Notes to redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021, to
fund a tender offer for up to $600 million aggregate principal amount of
its outstanding 5.75% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2025, including fees
and expenses related to the tender offer, and for other general
corporate purposes.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related
guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in
reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under
the Securities Act, and outside the United States, to non-U.S. persons
in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S
under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not
been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any
state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the
United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the
Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and
foreign securities laws.
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020,
Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in
the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production
plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social,
environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide
all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a
general matter, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated trends
and expectations rather than historical matters. Forward-looking
statements are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Cliffs
operations and business environment that are difficult to predict and
may be beyond our control. Such uncertainties and factors may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the
date of this release, and we undertake no ongoing obligation, other than
that imposed by law, to update these statements. Uncertainties and risk
factors that could affect Cliffs future performance and cause results
to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include,
but are not limited to: uncertainty and weaknesses in global economic
conditions, including downward pressure on prices caused by oversupply
or imported products, reduced market demand and risks related to U.S.
government actions with respect to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion
Act (as amended by the Trade Act of 1974), the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and/or other trade agreements, treaties
or policies; continued volatility of iron ore and steel prices and other
trends, which may impact the price-adjustment calculations under our
sales contracts; our ability to successfully diversify our product mix
and add new customers beyond our traditional blast furnace clientele;
our ability to cost-effectively achieve planned production rates or
levels, including at our HBI plant; our ability to successfully identify
and consummate any strategic investments or development projects,
including our HBI plant; the impact of our customers reducing their
steel production due to increased market share of steel produced using
other methods or lighter-weight steel alternatives; our actual economic
iron ore reserves or reductions in current mineral estimates, including
whether any mineralized material qualifies as a reserve; the outcome of
any contractual disputes with our customers, joint venture partners or
significant energy, material or service providers or any other
litigation or arbitration; problems or uncertainties with sales volume
or mix, productivity, tons mined, transportation, mine-closure
obligations, environmental liabilities, employee-benefit costs and other
risks of the mining industry; impacts of existing and increasing
governmental regulation and related costs and liabilities, including
failure to receive or maintain required operating and environmental
permits, approvals, modifications or other authorization of, or from,
any governmental or regulatory entity and costs related to implementing
improvements to ensure compliance with regulatory changes; our ability
to maintain adequate liquidity, our level of indebtedness and the
availability of capital could limit cash flow available to fund working
capital, planned capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general
corporate purposes or ongoing needs of our business; our ability to
continue to pay cash dividends, and the amount and timing of any cash
dividends; our ability to maintain appropriate relations with unions and
employees; the ability of our customers, joint venture partners and
third-party service providers to meet their obligations to us on a
timely basis or at all; events or circumstances that could impair or
adversely impact the viability of a mine and the carrying value of
associated assets, as well as any resulting impairment charges;
uncertainties associated with natural disasters, weather conditions,
unanticipated geological conditions, supply or price of energy,
equipment failures and other unexpected events; adverse changes in
interest rates and tax laws; and the potential existence of significant
deficiencies or material weakness in our internal control over financial
reporting. For additional factors affecting the business of Cliffs,
refer to Part I Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings filed with
the SEC, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K. You are urged to
carefully consider these risk factors.
