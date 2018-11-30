Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today reported first-quarter
results for the period ended March 31, 2019.
The Company reported consolidated revenues of $157 million, compared to
the prior year's first-quarter consolidated revenues of $180 million.
Cost of goods sold was $126 million compared to $119 million reported in
the first quarter of 2018.
The Company recorded a loss of $22 million, or $0.08 per diluted share,
compared to a loss of $84 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, recorded
in the prior-year first quarter. For the first quarter of 2019, the
Company reported adjusted EBITDA1 of $21 million, compared to
the prior year's first quarter adjusted EBITDA1 of $52
million.
|
|
|
(In Millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and Pelletizing
|
|
$
|
47.5
|
|
|
$
|
77.1
|
|
Metallics
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Corporate
|
|
(25.6
|
)
|
|
(24.5
|
)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA1
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the first quarter, Cliffs repurchased 11.5 million common shares
at a cost of $124 million in the aggregate. Since the initiation of the
share repurchase program, the Company has repurchased 17 million shares
at a cost of $171 million, or $10.11 per share. As of March 31, 2019,
Cliffs had 282.8 million shares outstanding.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief
Executive Officer, said, "With the winter and the first quarter behind
us, we enter the three strong quarters of a 2019 that is shaping up to
be another multi-year high in adjusted EBITDA for Cleveland-Cliffs.
Robust manufacturing activity in the United States, stimulated by a
still under-appreciated tax reform and a massive shortage of iron ore
and pellets in the international markets, creates a perfect combination
to boost Cleveland-Cliffs ability to generate cash. Mr. Goncalves
continued, "We dont see any short-term or even mid-term solution for
the multi-year shortage of iron ore and pellets created by the serious
problems in Brazil, and what we see now should be the new normal for the
foreseeable future. Thanks to the design of the sales contracts we put
in place, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from this New
Normal. Additionally, our comfortable financial position should be
further enhanced in 2020 and beyond, as we remain on track to complete
the construction of our HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio and start selling HBI
to EAF steelmakers in a little more than a year from now." Mr. Goncalves
concluded, "At this time, we expect to generate in excess of $800
million dollars in adjusted EBITDA in 2019. We plan to continue to put
the cash generated to good use by paying down debt and returning cash to
our shareholders, both through dividends and by taking advantage of our
low equity valuation with the use of share buybacks."
On November 24, 2018, the Companys Board of Directors had authorized
the Company to buy back its common shares up to a maximum of $200
million worth of shares and, on April 24, 2019, the Companys Board of
Directors authorized an additional amount of up to $100 million. With
that, the Company currently has the ability to buy up to an increased
amount of approximately $129 million of its common shares, which results
from the additional $100 million of share buyback authorization plus
approximately $29 million remaining from the earlier authorization.
Share buybacks may be made via acquisitions in the open market or
privately negotiated transactions, including through accelerated share
repurchases or pursuant to the terms of a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The Company
is not obligated to make any purchases and the program may be suspended
or discontinued at any time. The authorization is active until December
31, 2019.
|
Mining and Pelletizing
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Volumes - In Thousands of Long Tons
|
|
|
|
|
Sales volume
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
1,611
|
Production volume
|
|
4,401
|
|
|
4,500
|
Sales Margin - In Millions
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from product sales and services
|
|
$
|
157.0
|
|
|
$
|
180.0
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
126.1
|
|
|
118.5
|
Sales margin
|
|
$
|
30.9
|
|
|
$
|
61.5
|
Sales Margin - Per Long Ton
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from product sales and services*
|
|
$
|
93.81
|
|
|
$
|
105.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash cost of goods sold rate2
|
|
61.94
|
|
|
57.05
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
11.94
|
|
|
9.81
|
Cost of goods sold*
|
|
73.88
|
|
|
66.86
|
Sales margin
|
|
$
|
19.93
|
|
|
$
|
38.17
|
*
|
|
Excludes revenues and expenses related to domestic freight, which
are offsetting and have no impact on sales margin.
|
|
|
Mining and Pelletizing pellet sales volume in the first quarter of 2019
was 1.6 million long tons, relatively flat when compared to the prior
year's first quarter.
Realized revenues per ton of $93.81 decreased 11 percent from the
prior-year period, primarily due to the favorable 2018 HRC price-related
revaluation that did not recur in 2019. The decrease was partially
offset by increased iron ore prices. As expected, the first quarter
revenue rate was lower than the full-year expected range due to an
unfavorable customer mix driven by a higher proportion of rail shipments
during the annual Soo Locks closure.
Cash cost of goods sold rate2 was $61.94 per long ton,
compared to $57.05 per long ton in the prior year's first quarter. The
increase was driven by higher maintenance, transportation, and stripping
costs, along with higher costs related to improved profitability
outlook, including employee profit sharing and higher royalties.
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook
|
|
|
|
2019 Outlook Summary
|
Per Long Ton Information
|
|
Mining and Pelletizing
|
Cost of goods sold rate
|
|
$74 - $79
|
Less:
|
|
|
Freight expense rate (A)
|
|
$8
|
Depreciation, depletion & amortization rate
|
|
$4
|
Cash cost of goods sold rate2
|
|
$62 - $67
|
|
|
|
Sales volume (million long tons) (B)
|
|
20.0
|
Production volume (million long tons)
|
|
20.0
|
(A)
|
|
Freight has an offsetting amount in revenue and has no impact on
sales margin.
|
(B)
|
|
This includes approximately 500,000 long tons of intercompany sales
volumes to Cliffs' HBI facility.
|
|
|
Mining and Pelletizing Outlook (Long Tons)
Based on the assumption that relevant pricing indices will average for
the remainder of 2019 their respective year-to-date averages, including
iron ore prices of $85 per metric ton, steel prices of $691 per short
ton, and pellet premiums of $67 per metric ton, Cliffs would expect to
realize Mining and Pelletizing revenue rates in the range of $108 to
$113 per long ton, a $6 per long ton increase versus the comparable
range provided last quarter. Assuming spot prices as of April 23, 2019
including an iron ore price of $94 per metric ton, a steel price of $676
per short ton, and a pellet premium of $66 per metric ton, will average
these levels for the remainder of 2019, Cliffs would expect to realize
Mining and Pelletizing revenue rates in the range of $111 to $116 per
long ton for the full-year 2019.
For 2019, Cliffs maintained its full-year sales and production volume
expectation of 20 million long tons. Cliffs' full-year 2019 Mining and
Pelletizing cash cost of goods sold rate2 expectation is
maintained at $62 to $67 per long ton.
Other Outlook
Cliffs' full-year 2019 SG&A expense expectation of $120 million is being
maintained. Cliffs also notes that of the $120 million expectation,
approximately $20 million is considered non-cash. The Company's
full-year 2019 net interest expense expectation is maintained at $100
million. Full-year 2019 depreciation, depletion and amortization is
expected to be approximately $80 million.
Based on refined projections, the Companys 2019 effective tax rate is
now expected to be approximately 12-14 percent. Due to the Company's NOL
position, its cash tax payments are still expected to be zero. Cliffs
also expects to receive $117 million in cash tax refunds during the
second quarter of 2019, which is earlier than previously expected.
Cliffs total capital expenditures expectation of approximately $555
million (including capitalized interest) for the year 2019 is maintained.
Conference Call Information
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will host a conference call this morning, April
25, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live and archived on
Cliffs' website: www.clevelandcliffs.com
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020,
Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in
the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production
plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social,
environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide
all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more
information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. As a
general matter, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated trends
and expectations rather than historical matters. Forward-looking
statements are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Cliffs
operations and business environment that are difficult to predict and
may be beyond our control. Such uncertainties and factors may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the
date of this report, and we undertake no ongoing obligation, other than
that imposed by law, to update these statements. Uncertainties and risk
factors that could affect Cliffs future performance and cause results
to differ from the forward-looking statements in this report include,
but are not limited to: uncertainty and weaknesses in global economic
conditions, including downward pressure on prices caused by oversupply
or imported products, reduced market demand and risks related to U.S.
government actions with respect to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion
Act (as amended by the Trade Act of 1974), the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and/or other trade agreements, treaties
or policies; continued volatility of iron ore and steel prices and other
trends, which may impact the price-adjustment calculations under our
sales contracts; our ability to successfully diversify our product mix
and add new customers beyond our traditional blast furnace clientele;
our ability to cost-effectively achieve planned production rates or
levels, including at our HBI plant; our ability to successfully identify
and consummate any strategic investments or development projects,
including our HBI plant; the impact of our customers reducing their
steel production due to increased market share of steel produced using
other methods or lighter-weight steel alternatives; our actual economic
iron ore reserves or reductions in current mineral estimates, including
whether any mineralized material qualifies as a reserve; the outcome of
any contractual disputes with our customers, joint venture partners or
significant energy, material or service providers or any other
litigation or arbitration; problems or uncertainties with sales volume
or mix, productivity, tons mined, transportation, mine-closure
obligations, environmental liabilities, employee-benefit costs and other
risks of the mining industry; impacts of existing and increasing
governmental regulation and related costs and liabilities, including
failure to receive or maintain required operating and environmental
permits, approvals, modifications or other authorization of, or from,
any governmental or regulatory entity and costs related to implementing
improvements to ensure compliance with regulatory changes; our ability
to maintain adequate liquidity, our level of indebtedness and the
availability of capital could limit cash flow available to fund working
capital, planned capital expenditures, acquisitions and other general
corporate purposes or ongoing needs of our business; our ability to
continue to pay cash dividends, and the amount and timing of any cash
dividends; our ability to maintain appropriate relations with unions and
employees; the ability of our customers, joint venture partners and
third party service providers to meet their obligations to us on a
timely basis or at all; events or circumstances that could impair or
adversely impact the viability of a mine and the carrying value of
associated assets, as well as any resulting impairment charges;
uncertainties associated with natural disasters, weather conditions,
unanticipated geological conditions, supply or price of energy,
equipment failures and other unexpected events; adverse changes in
interest rates and tax laws; and the potential existence of significant
deficiencies or material weakness in our internal control over financial
reporting. For additional factors affecting the business of Cliffs,
refer to Part II Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You are urged to carefully
consider these risk factors.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
|
|
|
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Millions, Except Per
|
|
|
Share Amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES AND SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
$
|
145.4
|
|
|
$
|
169.2
|
|
Freight
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
180.0
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
(126.1
|
)
|
|
(118.5
|
)
|
SALES MARGIN
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
61.5
|
|
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(28.1
|
)
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
Miscellaneous net
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
(6.1
|
)
|
|
|
(31.7
|
)
|
|
(31.2
|
)
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
30.3
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
|
(32.4
|
)
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
|
(28.0
|
)
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
(25.8
|
)
|
|
2.3
|
|
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
(22.1
|
)
|
|
(13.4
|
)
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
|
|
|
|
|
(70.9
|
)
|
NET LOSS
|
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(84.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS PER COMMON SHARE BASIC
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.29
|
)
|
LOSS PER COMMON SHARE DILUTED
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.29
|
)
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES (IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
289,525
|
|
|
297,266
|
|
Diluted
|
|
289,525
|
|
|
297,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Millions)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
430.2
|
|
|
$
|
823.2
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
20.1
|
|
|
226.7
|
Inventories
|
|
312.7
|
|
|
87.9
|
Supplies and other inventories
|
|
97.3
|
|
|
93.2
|
Derivative assets
|
|
107.4
|
|
|
91.5
|
Income tax receivable, current
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
117.3
|
Other current assets
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
39.8
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
1,126.0
|
|
|
1,479.6
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
|
1,410.3
|
|
|
1,286.0
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits for property, plant and equipment
|
|
68.3
|
|
|
83.0
|
Income tax receivable, non-current
|
|
121.3
|
|
|
121.3
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
466.6
|
|
|
464.8
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
113.8
|
|
|
94.9
|
TOTAL OTHER ASSETS
|
|
770.0
|
|
|
764.0
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
3,306.3
|
|
|
$
|
3,529.6
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
171.7
|
|
|
$
|
186.8
|
Accrued employment costs
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
74.0
|
Accrued interest
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
38.4
|
Partnership distribution payable
|
|
43.8
|
|
|
43.5
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
113.4
|
|
|
125.5
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
394.0
|
|
|
468.2
|
PENSION AND POSTEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT LIABILITIES
|
|
244.2
|
|
|
248.7
|
ENVIRONMENTAL AND MINE CLOSURE OBLIGATIONS
|
|
174.4
|
|
|
172.0
|
LONG-TERM DEBT
|
|
2,087.0
|
|
|
2,092.9
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
145.0
|
|
|
123.6
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
3,044.6
|
|
|
3,105.4
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
261.7
|
|
|
424.2
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$
|
3,306.3
|
|
|
$
|
3,529.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
STATEMENTS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(84.3
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
23.9
|
|
Gain on derivatives
|
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
(40.8
|
)
|
Other
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
25.9
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and other assets
|
|
199.9
|
|
|
196.3
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(224.8
|
)
|
|
(193.0
|
)
|
Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
(88.2
|
)
|
|
(70.9
|
)
|
Net cash used by operating activities
|
|
(111.2
|
)
|
|
(142.9
|
)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(132.7
|
)
|
|
(12.4
|
)
|
Deposits for property, plant and equipment
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
(59.0
|
)
|
Other investing activities
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
|
(125.6
|
)
|
|
(71.4
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
|
(124.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(14.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of debt
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
|
(157.8
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, INCLUDING CASH CLASSIFIED
WITHIN OTHER CURRENT ASSETS RELATED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
(394.6
|
)
|
|
(221.1
|
)
|
LESS: DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM DISCONTINUED
OPERATIONS, CLASSIFIED WITHIN OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
(393.0
|
)
|
|
(221.1
|
)
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
823.2
|
|
|
978.3
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
430.2
|
|
|
$
|
757.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP
RECONCILIATION - EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
In addition to the consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA on a consolidated basis. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP
financial measures that management uses in evaluating operating
performance. The presentation of these measures is not intended to be
considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to,
the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. The presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP
financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these
consolidated measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is
provided in the table below.
|
|
|
(In Millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(22.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(84.3
|
)
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(25.1
|
)
|
|
(33.5
|
)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
(19.9
|
)
|
|
(23.9
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
19.2
|
|
|
$
|
(11.2
|
)
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange remeasurement
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
Impact of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(63.1
|
)
|
Severance costs
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
|
$
|
52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We have provided full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of in excess of $800
million. It is not possible for management to identify the amount or
significance of future adjustments to calculate adjusted EBITDA, such as
foreign exchange remeasurement, loss on extinguishment of debt and
severance costs. These items are dependent on future events that are not
reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, management is unable to
reconcile without unreasonable effort the Company's forecasted adjusted
EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However,
items excluded from our adjusted EBITDA guidance include the historical
adjustments noted in the table above.
2 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP
RECONCILIATION EXPLANATIONS
The Company presents cash cost of goods sold rate per long/metric ton,
which is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses in evaluating
operating performance. Cliffs believes the presentation of non-GAAP cash
cost of goods sold is useful to investors because it excludes
depreciation, depletion and amortization, which are non-cash, and
freight, which has no impact on sales margin, thus providing a more
accurate view of the cash outflows related to the sale of iron ore. The
presentation of this measure is not intended to be considered in
isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial
information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The
presentation of this measure may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies. Below is a reconciliation in dollars
of this non-GAAP financial measure to our consolidated financial
statements.
|
|
|
(In Millions)
|
|
|
Mining and Pelletizing
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
$
|
126.1
|
|
|
$
|
118.5
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Freight
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
10.8
|
Depreciation, depletion & amortization
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
15.8
|
Cash cost of goods sold
|
|
$
|
96.0
|
|
|
$
|
91.9
