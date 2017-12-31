Cleveland-Cliffs Nashwauk Land Acquisition Upheld in Court Ruling

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) ("Cliffs or the "Company)
announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District
of Delaware reaffirmed the 2017 Cliffs acquisition of land located in
Nashwauk, MN. The ruling resolved the land dispute in favor of Cliffs
and Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties LLC ("GPIOP). With that, Cliffs
expects to be able to utilize the acquired real estate interests to
implement a financially sustainable plan for the site.
In his ruling, Judge Brendan Shannon also determined that Mesabi
Metallics LLCs ("Mesabi Metallics) lease rights terminated on October
31, 2017 when it failed to exit bankruptcy by such date. The properties
acquired by Cliffs include parcels that were previously leased by GPIOP
to Mesabi Metallics, formerly known as Essar Steel Minnesota.
The land interests include a combination of undivided and whole fee
interests as well as mineral and surface leases, all lying within the
Biwabik Iron Formation. The acreage acquired is approximately 553 acres
and the acreage being leased is approximately 3,215 acres.
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020,
Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in
the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production
plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social,
environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide
all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more
information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.
