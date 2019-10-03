ClickPay, a RealPage Company, Expands Footprint in Hackensack, NJ

RealPage announced today that it has nearly doubled its office footprint for ClickPay, a comprehensive real estate resident payment platform acquired last year. The new office, located at 433 Hackensack Ave., Suite 601 in Hackensack, represents RealPages commitment to the New York Metro market and will serve as the East Coast hub for over 100 employees serving functions across implementation, lockbox and service.

Designed by the New Jersey office of architecture firm Gensler, the 22,458 square-foot office features a stimulating and modern open layout to foster innovation and new ideas. It includes meeting rooms, focus rooms, one-on-one rooms, collaboration areas, casual common areas and coffee bars, as well as a plethora of digital and technical resources to deepen client and resident relationships. The space can accommodate up to 60 percent staff growth, or a total of 160 employees.

"Were thrilled to announce the opening of our expanded East Coast hub, which reflects our commitment to the New York Market and our success there to date, said William Chaney, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering for RealPage. "We will continue providing the most trusted, innovative and intuitive platform for residents and property managers to transact and interact. With this space, ClickPay clients can enjoy more of the high-touch service they have come to expect.

The new office doubles the Lockbox space to accommodate growing paper check transactions, as well as expanded space for customer service teams to enable continued delivery of ClickPays white-glove service. The office space will provide focused support to New York and New Jersey area clients utilizing ClickPay, On-Site, Active Building, and many other RealPage solutions. Including Hackensack, RealPage has 28 US and 6 International locations.

RealPage has benefitted from approximately $5 million in economic incentives from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Governors Office.

Since RealPage announced its agreement to acquire ClickPay in April 2018, ClickPay has significantly expanded RealPages footprint in the New York metropolitan market, while also broadening the companys presence into the HOA owner-occupied segment of real estate and solidifying the integration of its front-end renter engagement solutions into third-party property management systems.

