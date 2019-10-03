finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
03.10.2019 21:00
Bewerten
(0)

ClickPay, a RealPage Company, Expands Footprint in Hackensack, NJ

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

RealPage announced today that it has nearly doubled its office footprint for ClickPay, a comprehensive real estate resident payment platform acquired last year. The new office, located at 433 Hackensack Ave., Suite 601 in Hackensack, represents RealPages commitment to the New York Metro market and will serve as the East Coast hub for over 100 employees serving functions across implementation, lockbox and service.

Designed by the New Jersey office of architecture firm Gensler, the 22,458 square-foot office features a stimulating and modern open layout to foster innovation and new ideas. It includes meeting rooms, focus rooms, one-on-one rooms, collaboration areas, casual common areas and coffee bars, as well as a plethora of digital and technical resources to deepen client and resident relationships. The space can accommodate up to 60 percent staff growth, or a total of 160 employees.

"Were thrilled to announce the opening of our expanded East Coast hub, which reflects our commitment to the New York Market and our success there to date, said William Chaney, Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering for RealPage. "We will continue providing the most trusted, innovative and intuitive platform for residents and property managers to transact and interact. With this space, ClickPay clients can enjoy more of the high-touch service they have come to expect.

The new office doubles the Lockbox space to accommodate growing paper check transactions, as well as expanded space for customer service teams to enable continued delivery of ClickPays white-glove service. The office space will provide focused support to New York and New Jersey area clients utilizing ClickPay, On-Site, Active Building, and many other RealPage solutions. Including Hackensack, RealPage has 28 US and 6 International locations.

RealPage has benefitted from approximately $5 million in economic incentives from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Governors Office.

Since RealPage announced its agreement to acquire ClickPay in April 2018, ClickPay has significantly expanded RealPages footprint in the New York metropolitan market, while also broadening the companys presence into the HOA owner-occupied segment of real estate and solidifying the integration of its front-end renter engagement solutions into third-party property management systems.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,000 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.realpage.com/.

Nachrichten zu RealPage Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RealPage News
RSS Feed
RealPage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RealPage Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019RealPage BuyCraig Hallum
28.02.2018RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.11.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
03.08.2017RealPage Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.02.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
29.08.2019RealPage BuyCraig Hallum
28.02.2018RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.11.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.02.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.11.2016RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
03.08.2017RealPage Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RealPage Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene RealPage News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere RealPage News
Werbung

Inside

Investment-Guide
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Thomas Cook Insolvenz - Chance für den Wettbewerb?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Gewinnmitnahme. Heute 18:30 Uhr live.
Dieses Pharma- und Biotechnologie-Unternehmen ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
DZ BANK - Barrick Gold: steigender Goldpreis beflügelt Gewinnerwartungen
Euro Stoxx 50  Neues Jahreshoch brachial abverkauft
HSBC: Condor auf Investorensuche  greift die Lufthansa zu?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur RealPage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

RealPage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So groß ist Chinas Schuldenberg
Jetzt explodieren die Hauspreise auch im Umland
Diese Formel zeigt Ihnen, ob der Immobilienkauf lohnt
So lange müssen die Deutschen für eine Immobilie arbeiten
Der Euro im Sinkflug. So profitieren Sie als Anleger

News von

Schlechte Nachricht für alle Sparer: Wegen schwacher Inflation drohen sinkende Zinsen bei Tagesgeld und Festgeld
DAX: Aufwärtstrend schwerer als gedacht
DAX-Talfahrt hält an: Anleger fürchten Rezession und Brexit - Covestro-Aktie fällt
Schockwelle bei den Brokern: Marktführer will Aktienhandel kostenlos machen
AMS kämpft bis zur letzten Minute um Osram-Übernahme

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus

Scholz spricht sich für E-Euro und gegen Libra aus. Apple-Chef Cook stellt sich in Einwanderer-Streit gegen US-Regierung. Steuerschätzer erwarten weniger Einnahmen als bisher prognostiziert. Microsoft zeigt neue Laptops und Smartphone mit Doppel-Display.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Tesla mit Produktions- und Auslieferungsrekord -- USA wollen Strafzölle schnell durchwinken -- H&M, Boeing, AB InBev im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:41 Uhr
Der Big Mac Index 2019
Geld
21:58 Uhr
Was darf die Bank mit meinem Konto machen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001