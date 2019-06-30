finanzen.net
04.02.2020 13:05
Bewerten
(0)

Clinical Translational Data Supporting DPX-Survivac Mechanism of Action to be Presented at 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies, today announced that clinical translational data supporting the mechanism of action of its lead compound, DPX-Survivac, will be presented during the 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium, being held on February 6  8, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

"These translational data continue to validate the mechanism of action of our lead program in advanced ovarian cancer," said Frederic Ors, President and Chief Executive Officer at IMV. "We continue to believe DPX-Survivac may offer significant clinical utility and a potentially meaningful treatment option for patients in this setting, as well as in other hard-to-treat indications in which survivin is highly expressed. We look forward to reporting topline results from our Phase 1b/2 study evaluating DPX-Survivac in advanced ovarian cancer, in the first quarter of 2020.

As part of this analysis, the Company measured systemic immune responses, tumor immune infiltrates and clinical tumor response from pre- and post-treatment patient samples in connection with three Phase 1 and/or Phase 2 clinical studies, each evaluating DPX-Survivac alone or in a combination regimen in patients with platinum sensitive or resistant, advanced ovarian cancer. Highlights from these translational data include:

  • DPX-Survivac generated survivin-specific T cells in the blood of 80% of patients sampled
  • Clinical anti-tumor responses were correlated with increased infiltration of T cells into tumors following treatment with DPX-Survivac
  • DPX-Survivac induced enrichment in T cell, cytotoxic lymphocytes and B cell-specific signatures which correlate with clinical response
  • Antigen-specific T cells retained their functionality throughout the duration of treatment

DPX-Survivac is currently being evaluated in three Phase 2 studies in advanced ovarian cancer, relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and a basket trial of five solid tumors, all of which are expected to report topline results in the first half of 2020.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: DPX-Survivac, a novel T cell immunotherapy, induces robust T cell responses in advanced ovarian cancer with significant anti-tumor efficacy

Presenter: Oliver Dorigo, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Oncology), Stanford University Medical Center

Abstract Number: 6  Poster Session A

Date and Time: Poster will be displayed all day on February 6, 2020

ASCO-SITC has published the official abstracts on its meeting website in advance of the Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium on February 3rd, 2020 at 5:00PM EST.

The final conference poster presentation will include additional data collected between the abstract submission on October 15, 2019 and the presentation itself. The poster will be available under Events, Webcasts and Presentations in the investors section of IMVs website on the day of presentation.

About DPX-Survivac

DPX-Survivac is the lead candidate in IMVs new class of targeted immunotherapies designed to elicit antigen-specific functional, robust and sustained de novo T cell response. IMV believes this mechanism of action (MOA) is key to generating durable solid tumor regressions. DPX-Survivac consists of five unique HLA-restricted survivin peptides formulated in IMVs proprietary DPX drug delivery platform and known to induce a cytotoxic CD8+ T cell response against survivin expressing cancer cells.

Survivin, recognized by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a promising tumor-associated antigen, is broadly over-expressed in most cancer types and plays an essential role in antagonizing cell death, supporting tumor-associated angiogenesis and promoting resistance to chemotherapies. IMV has identified over 20 cancer indications in which survivin can be targeted by DPX-Survivac.

DPX-Survivac has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as orphan drug designation status from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the ovarian cancer indication.

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing cancer and other serious diseases. IMV is pioneering a new class of immunotherapies based on the Companys proprietary drug delivery platform. This patented technology leverages a novel mechanism of action that enables the programming of immune cells in vivo, which are aimed at generating powerful new synthetic therapeutic capabilities. IMVs lead candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing DPX-Survivac in advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Mercks Keytruda®. Connect at www.imv-inc.com.

IMV Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the FDA potentially granting accelerated regulatory approval of DPX-Survivac. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Corporation, including access to capital, the successful design and completion of clinical trials and the receipt and timely receipt of all regulatory approvals. IMV Inc. assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to access capital, the successful and timely completion of clinical trials, the receipt of all regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing quarterly filings and annual information form Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read IMVs continuous disclosure documents, including its current annual information form, as well as its audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Nachrichten zu IMV Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr IMV News
RSS Feed
IMV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu IMV Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.05.2019IMV BuyB. Riley FBR
25.03.2019IMV BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
29.05.2019IMV BuyB. Riley FBR
25.03.2019IMV BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für IMV Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene IMV News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere IMV News
Werbung

Inside

Brexit: Ärger ist vorprogrammiert
Bayer  Erste Teilerfolge?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Die Käufer im MDAX wehren sich
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, RWE, Volkswagen
Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
Tesla steckt BMW und VW in die Tasche
DZ BANK - Bollinger Band fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Video: DAX bleibt angeschlagen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur IMV-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

IMV Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Trump müsste auf eine Mine treten, um nicht wiedergewählt zu werden
Finanztransaktionssteuer steht auf der Kippe
Nach der Brexit-Party kommt der große Kater
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Kündigungen per E-Mail laufen oft ins Leere

News von

Tesla-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Die Gründe - und warum VW, BMW und Daimler ganz alt aussehen
Kleine Werte, große Gewinne: Sechs Geheimtipps, die vor dem Durchbruch stehen
Drohen weitere Verluste? Bei der Varta-Aktie haben jetzt die Shortseller Blut geleckt
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Kurssturz nach den Zahlen - das sollten Anleger wissen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Tesla-Aktie durchbricht 700-Dollar-Schallmauer

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Google-Mutter Alphabet schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- AT&S stutzt wegen Coronavirus Jahresziele -- Bayer, Delivery Hero, Varta, Amadeus FiRe im Fokus

BP-Aktie legt zu: Gewinneinbruch im vierten Quartal - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen. Glencore fördert 2019 deutlich mehr Kohle. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC mit Milliardenverlust. Ermittlungsverfahren gegen Sanofi wegen eines Epilepsie-Medikamentes. Wirecard erwartet keine Einschränkung im Singapur-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:01 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Google-Mutter Alphabet schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- AT&S stutzt wegen Coronavirus Jahresziele -- Bayer, Delivery Hero, Varta, Amadeus FiRe im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:04 Uhr
Ausblick: Infineon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Sonstiges
12:56 Uhr
Darum erholen sich die Ölpreise etwas von ihren einjährigen Tiefständen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212