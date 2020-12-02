  • Suche
02.12.2020 00:00

Clinigen Launches Malaysia Office to Strengthen Presence in Southeast Asia

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, Clinigen), the global pharmaceutical and services company, has launched its Malaysian business with an office in Kuala Lumpur. The new office is part of Clinigens strategy to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, an important market for the Group.

The Groups strategy in Malaysia is to become the vendor of choice for the sourcing and supply of medicines to its customers, providing additional infrastructure to support its mission to deliver the right medicine to the right patient and the right time.

The immediate aim is to expand access to unlicensed medicines by extending the reach of the Groups Unlicensed Medicines exclusive supply agreements and on-demand service, as well as offering Clinigens Clinical Services to its customers.

Longer term, Clinigens presence will increase its capability in the supply and distribution of products from the Groups portfolio of licensed medicines and makes Clinigen a more attractive partner for pharma companies looking to commercialise their products outside of their home geographies, using Clinigens regulatory expertise.

Clinigen employs over 1,150 people globally, across 14 international locations. The opening of the Malaysian office further expands its international supply chain and operational network.

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer, Clinigen, said:

"We continue to build on our market leading positions in the supply and distribution of unlicensed medicines in key geographies, which will drive sustained organic growth and helps address unmet patient needs for access to critical medicines.

"Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly looking for specialist partners to work with them in Asia. The opening of our Malaysian office provides Clinigen with greater opportunities to offer our customers at both a global and local level.

- Ends -

Notes to Editors

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Clinigen now has over 1,150 employees across five continents in 14 countries, with supply and distribution hubs and operational centres of excellence in key long-term growth regions. The Group works with 21 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies; interacting with over 18,000 registered users across over 115 countries, shipping approximately 6.5 million units in the year.

For more information on Clinigen, please visit www.clinigengroup.com

Werbung
