02.09.2019 01:00
Clinigen Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute Etopophos® and Vepesid® in Australia and New Zealand

Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, 'Clinigen' or the 'Group'), the global pharmaceutical and services company, and CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (CHEPLAPHARM), the family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Germany, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for chemotherapy products Etopophos® and Vepesid® in Australia and New Zealand.

CHEPLAPHARM acquired the global rights to the products from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) in August 2018. CHEPLAPHARM has global capabilities in manufacturing and distribution and will continue to supply and provide access to these medicines for patients. Clinigen has been appointed by CHEPLAPHARM to distribute Etopophos® and Vepesid® via the Groups extensive infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand as part of CHEPLAPHARMS network of exclusive cooperation partners.

Etopophos® and Vepesid® are etoposide products, a drug which is included on the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines and is considered an essential medicine for priority diseases. Etopophos® and Vepesid® are currently approved for the treatment of:

  • Small Cell Lung Cancer - in combination with other approved chemotherapeutic agents as first-line treatment in patients with small cell lung cancer
  • Hodgkin's Disease
  • Malignant (non-Hodgkin's) lymphomas, especially of the histiocytic variety
  • Acute non-lymphocytic leukaemia
  • Testicular tumours in combination regimens for the treatment of refractory testicular tumours

Etopophos® is also indicated as part of first-line combination regimens for the treatment of testicular tumours.

Benjamin Miny, Senior Vice President of Commercial Medicines, Clinigen Group, said:

"This agreement is in line with our in-licensing strategy in Commercial Medicines to focus on value-added oncology products and to partner with pharmaceutical companies to distribute and provide access to their products utilising our global infrastructure.

"CHEPLAPHARM is an important partner in Australia and New Zealand and these products are a fantastic fit for our portfolio. The agreement will provide healthcare professionals in the region with access to important treatments for their patients.

-Ends-

About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing ethical access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time through three areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. The Group has sites in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. In October 2018, the Group acquired CSM, a specialist provider of packaging, labelling, warehousing and distribution services, with sites in the US and Europe, and iQone, a specialist pharmaceutical company in Switzerland.

For more information, please visit www.clinigengroup.com

About CHEPLAPHARM
CHEPLAPHARM is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in more than 120 countries worldwide. The family-owned company specialises in selected active substances and indications and focuses on an international Buy and Build Strategy.

Working closely with its business partners, CHEPLAPHARM achieves sustainable annual growth rates.

CHEPLAPHARM has been one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe for years with projected annual sales of 500 million euros in 2019.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

