10.11.2021 15:00

Cloudflare and Oracle Join Forces to Help Eliminate Data Transfer Fees and Ease Path to Multicloud

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced that Oracle is joining the Bandwidth Alliance as the latest cloud provider committing to eliminate unnecessary data transfer fees. Now, organizations that use both Cloudflare cybersecurity solutions and Oracle's cloud infrastructure will automatically save money by avoiding the high data transfer fees charged by cloud providers outside of the Bandwidth Alliance.

"Businesses deserve choice and fair pricing, but unfortunately certain vendors choose to lock in customers by making it prohibitively expensive to transfer data out, said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We started the Bandwidth Alliance to counter this threat and work with others to pass bandwidth cost savings along to businesses. We applaud Oracle for joining the mission to bring businesses the benefits of vendor choice and lower egress fees.

The Bandwidth Alliance, launched in September 2018, is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies committed to discounting or waiving data transfer fees (also known as egress fees) for shared customers. The Bandwidth Alliance now includes 19 partners that are working toward providing the best performing and most cost-efficient experience for mutual customers in the face of egregious high egress fees. By partnering, the Bandwidth Alliances members are able to pass on the cost savings directly to their customers so they can choose from multiple cloud providers without needing to factor in bandwidth costs when selecting compute, storage, and other cloud services.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure already offers low networking prices that enable organizations to move significant quantities of data for less. Inbound data transfer is free and outbound is free up to the first 10TB for each regional zone or product SKU. Together with Cloudflare, Oracle will offer mutual customers zero egress for data sourced from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Object Storage starting with regions in North America. In addition, Oracle and Cloudflare will work together to expand this globally and drive to zero the already low data transfer rates compared to the incumbent clouds.

"Weve always relentlessly focused on providing customers with choice on their cloud journey  whether that means adopting a multicloud or hybrid cloud approach, said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We also dont believe that customers should be taxed for moving the data that they own in and out of cloud environments or their own data center. We want to help customers extract the most value out of their most valuable asset  their data. This is why were partnering with Cloudflare to address a pricing strategy that is ripe for change.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflares suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazines Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the Worlds Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX; Champaign, IL; New York, NY; San Jose, CA; Seattle, WA; Washington, D.C.; Toronto; Lisbon; London; Munich; Paris; Beijing; Singapore; Sydney; and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may, "will, "should, "expect, "explore, "plan, "anticipate, "could, "intend, "target, "project, "contemplate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential, or "continue, or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits to our customers from the Bandwidth Alliance and our products and technology and the addition of Oracle as a member of the Bandwidth Alliance, the expected functionality and performance of the Bandwidth Alliance and our products and technology, our plans and objectives for the Bandwidth Alliance, our technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2021, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

© 2021 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and Cloudflare Logs are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

