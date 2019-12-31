finanzen.net
14.04.2020 23:08

Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that on April 14, 2020 it entered into a privately negotiated exchange agreement with a holder of its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes). Pursuant to the exchange agreement, Clovis Oncology will issue to such holder of the 2021 Notes approximately $36.05 million in aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding series of 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes) in exchange for approximately $32.77 million in aggregate principal of 2021 Notes held by such holder. Clovis Oncology will not receive any cash proceeds from the issuance of these 2024 Notes. J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as the exclusive agents to Clovis Oncology in connection with the exchange transaction.

Clovis Oncology anticipates that the settlement of the exchange transaction will occur on or about April 20, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the exchange transaction, the aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes outstanding will be approximately $64.42 million, and the aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes outstanding will be approximately $174.91 million.

About the 2024 Notes

The 2024 Notes issued in the exchange transaction will have substantially identical terms to the Clovis Oncologys currently outstanding 2024 Notes and will be treated as a single series of securities with the currently outstanding 2024 Notes.

The 2024 Notes bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1st and August 1st of each year. The 2024 Notes will mature on August 1, 2024 unless earlier converted or repurchased. The holders of the 2024 Notes may convert their notes at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date at an initial conversion rate of 137.2213 shares of Clovis Oncologys common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

Clovis Oncology does not have the right to redeem the 2024 Notes prior to their maturity. Holders of the 2024 Notes may require Clovis Oncology to repurchase for cash all or part of their notes upon certain fundamental changes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, following certain corporate events that occur prior to the maturity date, Clovis Oncology will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for a holder who elects to convert its 2024 Notes in connection with such corporate event.

The above summary of the terms of the 2024 Notes is qualified in its entirety by and should be read with the Indenture governing the 2024 Notes, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 4.5 to Clovis Oncologys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The 2024 Notes issuable in the exchange transaction and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of such 2024 Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), or any state securities law. Clovis Oncology does not intend to file a registration statement for resale of such 2024 Notes or the shares of common stock, if any, issuable upon conversion thereof. Accordingly, Clovis Oncology is offering the 2024 Notes only to persons who are both accredited investors (within the meaning of Rule 501 promulgated under the Securities Act) and qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in reliance on a private placement exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Clovis Oncologys actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed exchange transaction. Clovis Oncology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Clovis Oncologys Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Clovis Oncology News
RSS Feed
Clovis Oncology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.04.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
13.02.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
13.02.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
21.12.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
20.12.2016Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
09.05.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
03.02.2017Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets
25.10.2016Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Clovis Oncology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Clovis Oncology News

20.03.20Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock?
03.04.20Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
19.03.20Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Weitere Clovis Oncology News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Infineon: Mit der Neuaufstellung gut gerüstet in die Zukunft
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtswelle
Rocket Internet zündet nicht
Vontobel: Video: Teslas große Stunde?
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
S&P500  Kurslücke bei 2300 Punkten im Fokus
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle nimmt Bollinger Band ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Clovis Oncology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Clovis Oncology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Schlimmste haben wir hinter uns
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So können Sie von steigenden Ölpreisen profitieren
Ölförderstaaten verringern Fördermenge deutlich

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus

Fitch stuft Daimler ab. IWF: Großer Lockdown lässt Weltwirtschaft 2020 um 3% schrumpfen. Gewinn von Wells Fargo bricht ein. BASF spendet mehr als 100 Millionen Atemschutzmasken. Ufo: Staat soll sich an Condor und Lufthansa beteiligen. Glaxosmithkline und Sanofi kooperieren bei Covid-19-Impfstoff. SAP-Aktie von Tech-Rally getragen - Deutsche Bank empfiehlt Kauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie für eine rasche Lockerung der drastischen Beschränkungen zum Schutz vor dem Coronavirus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX beendet den Tag höher -- Kräftige Gewinne an der Wall Street -- adidas erhält KfW-Förderung -- Tesla profitiert von Hochstufung -- Amazon: Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan, Vonovia, Renault, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
Rohstoffhandel - wie Anleger in Rohstoffe investieren können
Sonstiges
23:11 Uhr
Nur heute und morgen: OSKAR-ETF-Sparplan starten. 25 Euro Bonus mit Code: "AltersvorsorgeJetzt"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2