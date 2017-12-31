17.04.2018 02:54
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Clovis Oncology Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Convertible Senior Notes and Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 at a price to the public of 100% of the principal amount of the notes, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Clovis also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million aggregate principal amount of the notes on the same terms and conditions. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.25% per annum, payable semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year. The notes will mature on May 1, 2025 unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The holders of the notes may convert their notes at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date at an initial conversion rate of 13.1278 shares of Clovis Oncologys common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equivalent to the initial conversion price of approximately $76.17 per share of common stock.

Clovis also announced today the pricing of 1,837,898 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $54.41 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Clovis also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 275,684 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

The offerings are expected to close on April 19, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of each offering is not contingent on the closing of the other offering.

J. P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for each of these offerings.

Clovis Oncology intends to use the combined net proceeds of the offerings for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca® (rucaparib) in the United States and, if approved by the European Commission, in Europe, funding of its development programs, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses and working capital.

The common stock and the convertible notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that Clovis has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Clovis has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Clovis and these offerings. Each offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the related prospectus relating to such offering. Copies of the applicable prospectus supplement and related prospectus relating to each offering may be obtained from J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by calling toll-free (866) 803-9204, or from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling 1-800-294-1322 or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and has additional offices in San Francisco, California and Cambridge, United Kingdom.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offerings. Clovis Oncology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for these offerings as well as Clovis Oncologys Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02:58 Uhr
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Announces Pricing Of Public Offerings Of Convertible Senior Notes And Common Stock (Reuters Business)
16.04.18
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Files Prospectus Supplement Related To Offering $100 Mln Of Shares Of Co's Common Stock (Reuters Business)
10.04.18
Clovis Oncology says SEC recommends action against company, officers related to drug update (Proactiveinvestors)
10.04.18
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Says SEC Issued 'Wells Notices' To Co & Certain Of Its Officers (Reuters Business)
06.04.18
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Says Rubraca Approved In U.S. As Maintenance Treatment Of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer (Reuters Business)
23.03.18
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib (Reuters Business)
23.03.18
BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca (Reuters Business)
24.02.18
Ausblick: Clovis Oncology öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Clovis Oncology News
RSS Feed
Clovis Oncology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
23.01.2017Clovis Oncology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.09.2016Clovis Oncology BuySunTrust
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
21.12.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
20.12.2016Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
09.05.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
03.02.2017Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets
25.10.2016Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Clovis Oncology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Clovis Oncology News

23.03.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib
23.03.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib
23.03.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib
23.03.18BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca
23.03.18BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca
23.03.18BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca
06.04.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Says Rubraca Approved In U.S. As Maintenance Treatment Of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
06.04.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Says Rubraca Approved In U.S. As Maintenance Treatment Of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
06.04.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Says Rubraca Approved In U.S. As Maintenance Treatment Of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
16.04.18BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Files Prospectus Supplement Related To Offering $100 Mln Of Shares Of Co's Common Stock
Weitere Clovis Oncology News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Dow Jones - Freundlicher Handelsstart erwartet. Tendenz: Seitwärts
Ölpreis reagiert auf Militärschlag gegen Syrien mit Verlusten, Goldpreis nahezu unverändert und stabil
Zur Mediathek des digitalen Vermögensverwalters
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Überkaufte Situation am Widerstand
ING Markets: DAX - Reicht es für die 200-Tage-Linie?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Neue Kaufsignale (beinahe) in Sicht!
Dividenden-Aktien: Warum es sich lohnt, jetzt dabei zu sein
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Clovis Oncology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Clovis Oncology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

VW bereitet einen Mega-Börsengang vor
Norweger gewinnt Display-Streit mit Apple
Mit diesem Trumpf werden Sie Ihren Diesel verlustfrei los
Donald Trump wird zum Börsenschreck
Die besten Lösungen für Ihr Platz-Problem im Homeoffice

News von

RWE-Aktie: Achtung, bereit machen für den Ausbruch
Tencent-Aktie, Autodesk und Co.: Gegen diese Papiere sehen Tech-Giganten wie Apple oder Facebook alt aus
Noch Geheimtippstatus: Der wahrscheinlich beste Deutschland-Fonds
Dax geht die Luft aus - Syrien-Konflikt im Fokus - Lufthansa-Aktie an Dax-Spitze
Wirecard-Aktie: Fertig machen für den Ausbruch

News von

Experte: Nur ein drastischer Schritt hilft, um Facebook, Google und Co. zu entkommen
Welche Versicherungen man im Urlaub wirklich braucht
Wer mit einer Google-Adresse bei Netflix registriert ist, könnte ein Problem haben
Ein kaum beachtetes Problem könnte bald die Wirtschaft weltweit in Gefahr bringen
Der Streit mit Nestlé hat Edeka nicht geschadet - weil die Kunden einen Denkfehler machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Bayer: Kapitalerhöhung -- Experten erwarten DAX-Crash -- Netflix mit starken Zahlen, Software AG, WPP, Daimler, Tesla im Fokus

Drägerwerk wird nach schleppendem Jahresbeginn ein wenig zurückhaltender. Navistar-Aktie klettert nach Spekulation über Übernahme durch VW. Altice-Aktie im Aufwind nach Berichten über Bouygues-Interesse. US-Notenbanker Dudley: Zinsen dürften weiter graduell steigen. Scout24-Aktie markiert Allzeithoch. Trump kritisiert Russland und China wegen Währungsabwertungen. Chartexperte erwartet Ende der neunjährigen Hausse am US-Aktienmarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußball-Marken der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16.04.18
DAX schließt mit kleinen Verlusten -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Bayer: Kapitalerhöhung -- Experten erwarten DAX-Crash -- Netflix mit starken Zahlen, Software AG, WPP, Daimler, Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
02:42 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Anleger sollten in diesen angespannten Zeiten auf Rohstoffe setzen
Aktie im Fokus
03:10 Uhr
Analyst: Die Tesla-Aktie wird bis Ende 2019 auf 84 US-Dollar fallen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
RWE AG St.703712