  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Bonus Aktion der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange - Jetzt Anmelden und 25 Startguthaben erhalten-w-
16.08.2021 22:21

Clovis Oncology Announces Renewal of At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) to renew its previously established ATM facility under which it may offer and sell, from time to time, additional shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $125,000,000 through an "at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program). The timing and amount of any sales will be determined by a variety of factors considered by Clovis Oncology.

Shares of Clovis Oncology common stock will be offered through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC ("JPM) and BofA Securities, Inc. ("BofA Securities), who are serving as the distribution agents. JPM and BofA Securities may sell the shares of our common stock by any method deemed to be an "at-the-market offering defined by Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales in ordinary brokers transactions, including directly on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or into any other existing trading market for the shares, or to or through a market maker, in block transactions or by any other method permitted by law, including privately negotiated transactions and to JPM and BofA Securities as principals for their own account. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

Clovis Oncology intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including funding of its development programs, sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca® (rucaparib), repayment, repurchase or refinance of its debt obligations, payment of milestones pursuant to its license agreements, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses and working capital.

Clovis Oncologys prospectus supplement filed today with the SEC supplements information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-253485), as amended for the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and all other documents that Clovis Oncology has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Clovis Oncology, including information pertaining to the ATM Program and the risks associated with investing in Clovis Oncology. Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectus may be obtained from J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email to prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Words such as "believes, "anticipates, "plans, "expects, "indicates, "will, "intends, "potential, "suggests, "assuming, "designed, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Clovis Oncologys actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to sell shares of our common stock under the ATM Program, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clovis Oncology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering as well as Clovis Oncologys Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
05.08.21
Clovis Oncology hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
02.08.21
Ausblick: Clovis Oncology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.05.21
Clovis Oncology stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.21
Ausblick: Clovis Oncology stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
Clovis Oncology: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.02.21
Ausblick: Clovis Oncology öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Clovis Oncology legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
30.11.20
November 2020: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Clovis Oncology-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Clovis Oncology News
RSS Feed
Clovis Oncology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.04.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
13.02.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
13.02.2019Clovis Oncology BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
21.12.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
20.12.2016Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
09.05.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
03.02.2017Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets
25.10.2016Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Clovis Oncology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Clovis Oncology News

21.07.21Clovis Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on August 4
04.08.21Clovis Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results
02.08.21Ausblick: Clovis Oncology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
05.08.21Clovis Oncology hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
28.07.21Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
04.08.21Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Reports Q2 Loss. Lags Revenue Estimates
Weitere Clovis Oncology News
Werbung

Trading-News

BASF und ThyssenKrupp vor bullischem Comeback?
Sma Solar wird profitabler - Aktie bleibt schwach
Vontobel: Schokolade - Die Versuchung ist groß
DZ BANK - Mit Hebel zum Erfolg! -Turbos & Co. einfach erklärt (Teil 1)
EuropeFX: ZuluTrade - der neue Alleskönner
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Vorurteile, Urteilsfähigkeit, Konsequenz und Contenance
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
Wachsendes Ungleichgewicht
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Clovis Oncology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Clovis Oncology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands wahre Schuldenlast
So haben Sie die Chance, Ihre Mietwohnung zu kaufen
Gold oder Bitcoin  welches ist der bessere Wertspeicher?
Aktien mit Deal-Appeal und Rekord-Dax, der immer billiger wird
Frankreich will Gebrauch von Bargeld noch weiter einschränken

News von

BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Varta mit Kursrutsch wegen enttäuschendem Halbjahr
Börse on air: Varta-Aktie am Freitag fast minus zehn Prozent - Übersehen Anleger Innovationsschub im 2. Halbjahr?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Endlich passiert etwas
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt tiefer -- CureVac schlägt Umsatzerwartungen -- Staat trennt sich von Lufthansa-Aktien -- BioNTech, HELLA, Bitcoin, Varta im Fokus

US-Behörde untersucht Teslas "Autopilot"-System. Sonos mit Zwischensieg bei US-Behörde in Patentstreit mit Google. T-Mobile US untersucht mutmaßlichen Diebstahl von Kundendaten. Millionendeal: HSBC plant Akquisition von Axa Singapore. AKASOL eröffnet offiziell automatisierte Fertigung. Milliardendeal: BHP erwägt Verkauf von Erdöl-Geschäft. ENCAVIS unterzeichnet ESG-Konsortialkredit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen