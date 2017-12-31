23.03.2018 13:52
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) today announced the initiation of an early access program in Europe for rucaparib for treatment and as maintenance therapy in recurrent ovarian cancer. The program will be overseen and implemented by Caligor Coghlan, which specializes in early access to medicines.

The program, to be known as the Rucaparib Access Program (RAP), will enable participation from certain countries in Europe, where permitted by applicable rules, procedures and regulatory authorities. The RAP protocol allows for rucaparib treatment of an individual patient with third-line or greater BRCA mutant epithelial, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal ovarian cancer who has platinum-sensitive disease and is unable to tolerate further platinum-based chemotherapy or has platinum-resistant disease and needs treatment with single agent rucaparib. The RAP protocol will also provide access to rucaparib for maintenance therapy of an individual patient with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who has received at least two prior platinum-based treatment regimens, has platinum-sensitive disease, and is in a complete or partial response to the most recent platinum-based regimen. In all cases, the patient must have a special clinical need that cannot be met by current licensed available medicines. Patients must be ineligible for Clovis ARIEL4 clinical trial or unable to access a participating ARIEL4 site to qualify for Clovis early access program.

Questions or inquiries regarding the RAP should be directed to rucaparibaccessEU@caligorrx.com.

About Rubraca® (rucaparib)

Rubraca is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid tumor indications. Studies open for enrollment or under consideration include ovarian, prostate, breast, gastroesophageal, pancreatic, lung and bladder cancers. Clovis holds worldwide rights for Rubraca.

In the United States, Rubraca is approved on an accelerated basis as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. In December 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Companys supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rubraca for a second-line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer based on the ARIEL3 data. The FDA granted Priority Review status to the application with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 6, 2018.

Rubraca is an unlicensed medical product outside of the U.S.

About Early Access Programs

Early Access Programs provide companies with a way to allow ethical access to their pre-license/unlicensed medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Access is provided in response to physician requests, in a fully compliant manner, where no alternative treatment options are available.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San Francisco, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for more information.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our expectation of timing for European Commission approval of rucaparib for the treatment indication and the filing of a variation to the MA for a maintenance indication for rucaparib. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in actions by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities regarding whether to approve drug applications that may be filed, as well as their decisions that may affect drug labeling, pricing and reimbursement, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates or companion diagnostics. Clovis Oncology does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Clovis Oncologys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Relevant
    6
  • Alle
    8
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:03 Uhr
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib (Reuters Business)
14:03 Uhr
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib (Reuters Business)
14:03 Uhr
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program For Rucaparib (Reuters Business)
13:52 Uhr
BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca (Reuters Business)
13:52 Uhr
BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca (Reuters Business)
13:52 Uhr
BRIEF-EMA Panel Recommends Conditional Approval Of Clovis Oncology Ovarian Cancer Drug Rubraca (Reuters Business)
24.02.18
Ausblick: Clovis Oncology öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.10.17
Pfizer, Amgen , Clovis Oncology and more - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Clovis Oncology News
RSS Feed
Clovis Oncology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
22.02.2018Clovis Oncology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2017Clovis Oncology OverweightBarclays Capital
07.07.2017Clovis Oncology BuyGabelli & Co
23.01.2017Clovis Oncology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.09.2016Clovis Oncology BuySunTrust
15.09.2017Clovis Oncology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
19.06.2017Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
21.12.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
20.12.2016Clovis Oncology NeutralChardan Capital Markets
09.05.2016Clovis Oncology HoldWallachBeth
03.02.2017Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets
25.10.2016Clovis Oncology SellChardan Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Clovis Oncology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Clovis Oncology News

24.02.18Ausblick: Clovis Oncology öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Clovis Oncology News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Volkswagen AG - Kurzfristig weiteres Abwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Sorge vor Handelskrieg zwischen USA und China lässt Goldpreis steigen  darauf sollten Anleger jetzt achten!
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
HSBC: Investoren schauen auf Netflix, Twitter und Booking Holdings
Vontobel: Video: Facebook 35 Mrd Marktwert futsch nach Datenklau - Kommt jetzt die Regulierungskeule?
ING Markets: DAX - Die Wall Street gibt, die Wall Street nimmt
DZ BANK  DAX: Test des Februartiefs
SOCIETE GENERALE: MDAX  Nebenwerte neben der Spur
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Clovis Oncology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Clovis Oncology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die erste Schlacht im Handelskrieg vernichtet vier Billionen Euro
Alt, gierig, männlich  das ärgert den Aktionär
Angst vor Handelskrieg beschert Börsen große Verluste
Der Sieger im PKV-Test liegt fast überall vorn
Verkommt die Deutsche Bank zum Dauersanierungsfall?

News von

High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
DAX: Das Chartbild bleibt mittelmäßig
Dax schließt knapp über der 12.000-Punkte-Marke
Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS legt maues Börsendebüt hin

News von

Die steigende Zahl der E-Autos könnte bald drastische Auswirkungen auf euren Alltag haben
"Start Up" mit Carsten Maschmeyer: Sat.1 hat einen entscheidenden Fehler gemacht
Bittere Nachricht für Autobesitzer: So dramatisch ist der Wertverfall von Diesel-Autos bereits
Konkurrenzkampf im Internet: Wie Amazon, Zalando und Co. kleine Online-Shops verdrängen
Vom Kredit bis zum Studienplatz: So gravierend bestimmen Algorithmen schon heute euren Alltag

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow stabil erwartet -- DWS-Aktie startet mit Erstkurs von 32,55 Euro an der Börse -- RIB Software-Aktie bricht ein

Unterzeichung von thyssenkrupp-Stahl-Joint-Venture erst im Mai. E-Mobilität & Co liefern Siltronic-Aktie Rückenwind. Banco Santander will Dividende für 2018 anheben. Rekordvergütung für DAX-Chefs. Apple überholt Tesla in seiner Königsdisziplin. Alibaba soll Notierung an China-Börse für Sommer planen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:10 Uhr
DAX fällt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow stabil erwartet -- DWS-Aktie startet mit Erstkurs von 32,55 Euro an der Börse -- RIB Software-Aktie bricht ein
Aktie im Fokus
14:14 Uhr
RIB Software-Aktie bricht nach Kapitalerhöhung kräftig ein
Ausland
14:08 Uhr
Tesla hat ein teures Problem: Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert zu gut
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
DWS (Deutsche Asset Management)DWS100
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610