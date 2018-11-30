finanzen.net
06.06.2019
Clovis Oncology Names Ginger L. Graham as New Board of Directors Chair

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today the appointment of Ginger L. Graham as Board Chair to Clovis Board of Directors, following the retirement of former Board Chair Dr. M. James Barrett.

"I am very pleased to announce that Ginger Graham is assuming the role of our Board Chair at Clovis Oncology. As an active Clovis board member for six years, Ginger is extremely familiar with our organization and will bring her tremendous expertise as a healthcare executive to her elevated role as Board Chair, said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. "I would also like to thank Jim Barrett for his service as our Board Chair since we started the Company 10 years ago. We wish him a very happy and hopefully relaxed retirement.

Ginger L. Graham has served as a member of the Companys board of directors since 2013. She is the former President and CEO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, CA focused on diabetes. Previously, Ms. Graham was Group Chairman, Office of the President for Guidant Corporation. She is the former President and CEO of Two Trees Consulting, where she coached first-time CEOs of public and private companies. She has been a senior lecturer and a faculty member at the Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship at Harvard Business School. Ms. Graham serves on the boards of directors for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA). She is also a co-founder and owner of Ginger and Baker, a food-hub and tourist destination in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ms. Graham has a Bachelor of Science, Agriculture with high honors from the University of Arkansas and a Masters in Business Administration with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe. Please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information.

