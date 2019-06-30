CMP Transforms Business with Citrix

In todays volatile and uncertain economy, organizational agility is imperative. Leading enterprises know it, and with increasing frequency, are reaching for networking solutions that can give them the performance and efficiency required not only to keep pace with change, but stay ahead of it. Take Custom Molded Products (CMP), a premier provider of pool, spa and bath products. With the help of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), and its partner XenTegra, the company has built a modern, software-defined network on which it can securely and reliably connect its facilities around the world and deliver a superior user experience that engages employees, improves productivity and accelerates business results.

"Things move fast at CMP, and our technology needs to move with us, said Chris Murphy, Director of Technology, CMP. "We are rapidly expanding around the globe, and in order to drive our business forward, our employees must be able to connect and collaborate over a network that can keep pace.

Out with the Old and In with the New

For years, CMP operated on a costly, Global VPLS network. But when it began to slow its day-to-day operations, CMP turned to XenTegra, a Citrix Solution Advisor with whom it has worked to get Citrix digital workspace solutions up and running in seven locations internationally, and began implementing Citrix® SD-WAN.

"Together, Citrix and XenTegra have established a rich portfolio of networking and workspace services that enables innovative companies such as CMP to scale and accelerate their growth, said Trevor Mansell, EVP and CTO, XenTegra.

And the partners have delivered. "With Citrix SD-WAN, we have the flexibility, security, and performance we need to create an IT platform that can support our growth and empower our teams to perform at their best, particularly when utilizing digital workspaces, Murphy said.

Since implementing the solution, CMP has been able to:

Reduce monthly connection charges by 50 percent, while increasing bandwidth.

Unify its headquarters, manufacturing sites, hybrid-cloud data centers and various branch locations based on a high-speed SD-WAN fabric that efficiently connects employees to applications and data in the cloud.

Quickly on-board new sites, connections and services with automation from an easy-to-use Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator management platform.

Deliver increased network performance resulting in a predictable application experience that helps employees get work done anywhere, anytime from any device via Citrix Workspace.

To learn more about Citrix SD-WAN and the value it can deliver, click here.

