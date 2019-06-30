CMP Transforms Business with Citrix

finanzen.net
In todays volatile and uncertain economy, organizational agility is imperative. Leading enterprises know it, and with increasing frequency, are reaching for networking solutions that can give them the performance and efficiency required not only to keep pace with change, but stay ahead of it. Take Custom Molded Products (CMP), a premier provider of pool, spa and bath products. With the help of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), and its partner XenTegra, the company has built a modern, software-defined network on which it can securely and reliably connect its facilities around the world and deliver a superior user experience that engages employees, improves productivity and accelerates business results.

"Things move fast at CMP, and our technology needs to move with us, said Chris Murphy, Director of Technology, CMP. "We are rapidly expanding around the globe, and in order to drive our business forward, our employees must be able to connect and collaborate over a network that can keep pace.

Out with the Old and In with the New

For years, CMP operated on a costly, Global VPLS network. But when it began to slow its day-to-day operations, CMP turned to XenTegra, a Citrix Solution Advisor with whom it has worked to get Citrix digital workspace solutions up and running in seven locations internationally, and began implementing Citrix® SD-WAN.

"Together, Citrix and XenTegra have established a rich portfolio of networking and workspace services that enables innovative companies such as CMP to scale and accelerate their growth, said Trevor Mansell, EVP and CTO, XenTegra.

And the partners have delivered. "With Citrix SD-WAN, we have the flexibility, security, and performance we need to create an IT platform that can support our growth and empower our teams to perform at their best, particularly when utilizing digital workspaces, Murphy said.

Since implementing the solution, CMP has been able to:

  • Reduce monthly connection charges by 50 percent, while increasing bandwidth.
  • Unify its headquarters, manufacturing sites, hybrid-cloud data centers and various branch locations based on a high-speed SD-WAN fabric that efficiently connects employees to applications and data in the cloud.
  • Quickly on-board new sites, connections and services with automation from an easy-to-use Citrix SD-WAN Orchestrator management platform.
  • Deliver increased network performance resulting in a predictable application experience that helps employees get work done anywhere, anytime from any device via Citrix Workspace.

To learn more about Citrix SD-WAN and the value it can deliver, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

