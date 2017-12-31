Coca-Cola European Partners Commences Exchange Offers for Dollar-Denominated Notes and Related Consent Solicitations

Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP) (NYSE: CCE) announced today the commencement of offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers) any and all of the notes listed in the table below (the "Old Notes) for newly issued notes, also listed in the table below (the "New Notes), and cash as set forth in the table below. The New Notes will be issued by CCEP with a guarantee from Coca-Cola European Partners US, LLC ("CCEP US). The Old Notes were issued by CCEP US (as successor by merger to Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (formerly named International CCE Inc.)) and are guaranteed by CCEP. In conjunction with the Exchange Offers, CCEP is soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitations) to amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes that would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants applicable to the Old Notes.

CCEP is offering an Early Exchange Premium to holders who validly tender their Old Notes at or before 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 23, 2018 (the "Early Exchange Date). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 9, 2018 (the "Expiration Date), unless extended or earlier terminated. Old Notes validly tendered and consents validly delivered may be withdrawn and revoked at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 23, 2018 (the "Withdrawal Deadline), unless extended.

For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered at or before the Early Exchange Date and not validly withdrawn, holders of Old Notes will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Exchange Consideration set out in the table below, which includes the applicable Early Exchange Premium set out in such table. For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Exchange Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date, holders of Old Notes will be eligible to receive only the applicable Exchange Consideration set out in such table.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made exclusively pursuant to, and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in, CCEPs Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 12, 2018 (the "Offering Memorandum) and the related Letter of Transmittal and Consent (the "Letter of Transmittal), dated March 12, 2018, which are being furnished to holders of Old Notes.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early Exchange Premium and Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Old Notes:

Title of Series of Old Notes CUSIP Number of Old Notes Maturity Date Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Exchange Consideration(1) Early Exchange Premium(1) Total Exchange Consideration(1)(2) 3.500% Notes due 2020 459284 AB1 September 15, 2020 $525,000,000 $970 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash $30 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes $1,000 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash 3.250% Notes due 2021 19122T AE9 August 19, 2021 $250,000,000 $970 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes and $1.50 in cash $30 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes $1,000 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes and $1.50 in cash 4.500% Notes Due 2021 19122T AB5 September 1, 2021 $300,000,000 $970 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash $30 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes $1,000 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash _______________________________ (1) For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes. (2) Includes Early Exchange Premium.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are conditioned upon satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum.

CCEP or one of its affiliates will also pay accrued and unpaid interest in cash on the Old Notes accepted in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations to, but not including, the settlement date. Subject to applicable law, CCEP has the right in its absolute discretion to waive, modify, extend, amend, terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations with respect to each series of Old Notes and to extend the Early Exchange Date, the Expiration Date or any related dates for any of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations without extending the Withdrawal Deadline.

Holders of Old Notes may not deliver a consent in a Consent Solicitation without tendering Old Notes in the applicable Exchange Offer. If a holder tenders Old Notes in an Exchange Offer, such holder will be deemed to deliver its consent, with respect to the principal amount of such tendered Old Notes, to the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will be made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), contained in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. CCEP has not filed and will not file a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the offer of New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. This press release is not an offer to exchange any Old Notes for New Notes, a solicitation of an offer to exchange any Old Notes for New Notes, a solicitation of consents with respect to the Old Notes, an offer to sell any New Notes or the solicitation of an offer to buy any New Notes. Tenders of Old Notes and delivery of related consents may only be made pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and related Letter of Transmittal).

Copies of the Offering Memorandum and related Letter of Transmittal may be obtained by contacting D. F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10005; banks and brokers: (212) 269-5550; all others toll-free: (888) 605-1956; email: cce@dfking.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange, a solicitation of consents with respect to, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase, sale or exchange will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, purchase, sale or exchange would be unlawful. The exchange offers and consent solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and related Letter of Transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are permitted under applicable law.

