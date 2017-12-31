Coca-Cola European Partners Commences Exchange Offers for Dollar-Denominated Notes and Related Consent Solicitations

Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP) (NYSE: CCE) announced today the
commencement of offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers) any and all
of the notes listed in the table below (the "Old Notes) for newly
issued notes, also listed in the table below (the "New Notes), and cash
as set forth in the table below. The New Notes will be issued by CCEP
with a guarantee from Coca-Cola European Partners US, LLC ("CCEP US).
The Old Notes were issued by CCEP US (as successor by merger to
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (formerly named International CCE Inc.)) and
are guaranteed by CCEP. In conjunction with the Exchange Offers, CCEP is
soliciting consents (the "Consent Solicitations) to amendments to the
indenture governing the Old Notes that would eliminate substantially all
of the restrictive covenants applicable to the Old Notes.
CCEP is offering an Early Exchange Premium to holders who validly tender
their Old Notes at or before 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on March 23,
2018 (the "Early Exchange Date). The Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 9, 2018
(the "Expiration Date), unless extended or earlier terminated. Old
Notes validly tendered and consents validly delivered may be withdrawn
and revoked at any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on
March 23, 2018 (the "Withdrawal Deadline), unless extended.
For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered at or
before the Early Exchange Date and not validly withdrawn, holders of Old
Notes will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Exchange
Consideration set out in the table below, which includes the applicable
Early Exchange Premium set out in such table. For each $1,000 principal
amount of Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Exchange Date but
at or prior to the Expiration Date, holders of Old Notes will be
eligible to receive only the applicable Exchange Consideration set out
in such table.
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made exclusively
pursuant to, and upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth
in, CCEPs Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated
March 12, 2018 (the "Offering Memorandum) and the related Letter of
Transmittal and Consent (the "Letter of Transmittal), dated
March 12, 2018, which are being furnished to holders of Old Notes.
The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early
Exchange Premium and Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Old
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of Series of Old Notes
|
|
CUSIP Number of Old Notes
|
|
Maturity Date
|
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
|
|
Exchange Consideration(1)
|
|
Early Exchange Premium(1)
|
|
Total Exchange Consideration(1)(2)
|
3.500% Notes due 2020
|
|
459284 AB1
|
|
September 15, 2020
|
|
$525,000,000
|
|
$970 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
|
$30 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes
|
|
$1,000 principal amount of New 3.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
3.250% Notes due 2021
|
|
19122T AE9
|
|
August 19, 2021
|
|
$250,000,000
|
|
$970 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
|
$30 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes
|
|
$1,000 principal amount of New 3.250% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
4.500% Notes Due 2021
|
|
19122T AB5
|
|
September 1, 2021
|
|
$300,000,000
|
|
$970 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
|
$30 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes
|
|
$1,000 principal amount of New 4.500% Notes and $1.50 in cash
|
_______________________________
|
(1) For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.
|
(2) Includes Early Exchange Premium.
|
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are conditioned upon
satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offering
Memorandum.
CCEP or one of its affiliates will also pay accrued and unpaid interest
in cash on the Old Notes accepted in the Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations to, but not including, the settlement date. Subject to
applicable law, CCEP has the right in its absolute discretion to waive,
modify, extend, amend, terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offers and
Consent Solicitations with respect to each series of Old Notes and to
extend the Early Exchange Date, the Expiration Date or any related dates
for any of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations without
extending the Withdrawal Deadline.
Holders of Old Notes may not deliver a consent in a Consent Solicitation
without tendering Old Notes in the applicable Exchange Offer. If a
holder tenders Old Notes in an Exchange Offer, such holder will be
deemed to deliver its consent, with respect to the principal amount of
such tendered Old Notes, to the proposed amendments to the indenture
governing the Old Notes.
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will be made pursuant to
an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), contained in Section
3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. CCEP has not filed and will not file a
registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the
offer of New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations. This press release is not an offer to exchange any Old
Notes for New Notes, a solicitation of an offer to exchange any Old
Notes for New Notes, a solicitation of consents with respect to the Old
Notes, an offer to sell any New Notes or the solicitation of an offer to
buy any New Notes. Tenders of Old Notes and delivery of related consents
may only be made pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and related Letter
of Transmittal).
Copies of the Offering Memorandum and related Letter of Transmittal may
be obtained by contacting D. F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and
information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations, at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10005;
banks and brokers: (212) 269-5550; all others toll-free: (888) 605-1956;
email: cce@dfking.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or
exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange, a
solicitation of consents with respect to, an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any security. No offer, solicitation,
purchase, sale or exchange will be made in any jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation, purchase, sale or exchange would be
unlawful. The exchange offers and consent solicitations are being made
solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and related Letter of
Transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are
permitted under applicable law.
ABOUT CCEP
Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged
goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an
extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the
worlds largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue.
Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300
million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental
France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the
Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed
on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and
on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections
that constitute "forward-looking statements concerning the financial
condition, performance, results, strategy, and objectives of CCEP and
the CCEP group of companies (the "Group). Generally, the words
"believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "project,
"plan, "seek, "may, "could, "would, "should, "might, "will,
"forecast, "outlook, "guidance, "possible, "potential, "predict,
and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which
generally are not historical in nature.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks that could
cause actual results to differ materially from CCEPs and the Groups
historical experience and present expectations or projections.
As
a result, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.
These
risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth
in the "Risk Factors section of CCEPs annual report on Form 20-F filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on
April 12, 2017, including the statements under the following headings:
Risks Relating to Changing Consumer Preferences and the Health Impact of
Soft Drinks; Risks Relating to Regulatory Intervention; Risks Relating
to Business Integration and Synergy Savings; Risks Relating to Cyber and
Social Engineering Attacks; Risks Relating to the Market, Risks Relating
to General Economic Conditions; Risks Relating to the Alignment of
Strategic Objectives with TCCC and Other Franchisors; Risks Relating to
Product Quality; and Other Risks.
These risks and uncertainties
also include the risks identified in the "Risk Factors section of the
Offering Memorandum.
Due to these risks and uncertainties, CCEPs or the Groups actual
future results, dividend payments, and capital and leverage ratios and
the results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations may differ
materially from the plans, goals, expectations, and guidance set out in
CCEPs or the Groups forward-looking statements. Additional risks and
uncertainties that may impact CCEPs or the Groups future financial
condition and performance are identified in filings with the SEC which
are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
CCEP does not
undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable rules,
laws, and regulations.
CCEP assumes no responsibility for the
accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements.
Any
or all of the forward-looking statements contained in this filing and in
any other of CCEPs respective public statements may prove to be
incorrect.
