Coca-Cola European Partners Reports Interim Results for the Third-Quarter Ended 28 September 2018

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) today
announces its interim results for the third-quarter ended 28 September
2018 and maintains full-year 2018 outlook.
Highlights
-
Nine months diluted earnings per share were 1.58 on a reported
basis or 1.76 on a comparable basis, including a negligible impact
from currency translation.
-
Nine months revenue totalled 8.7 billion, up 4.0 percent, or up
4.5 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Volume decreased 0.5
percent on a comparable basis, partly reflecting the impact of recent
strategic portfolio and pricing decisions.
-
Nine months reported operating profit was 1.1 billion, up 4.0
percent; comparable operating profit was 1.2 billion, up 7.5 percent
on a comparable basis, or up 8.0 percent on a comparable and
fx-neutral basis.
-
Third-quarter diluted earnings per share were 0.73 on a reported
basis or 0.76 on a comparable basis, including a negligible impact
from currency translation.
-
CCEP affirms full-year guidance for 2018 including comparable
diluted earnings per share in a range of 2.27 to 2.29 including
currency translation at recent rates and the impact of share buybacks.
-
CCEP declares fourth-quarter interim dividend of 0.28 per share
implying an annualised dividend payout ratio of approximately 50
percent.
Damian Gammell, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"Our year-to-date results reflect our ongoing focus on driving
profitable revenue growth through continued strong price and mix
realisation and solid in-market execution. I am particularly pleased
with how our teams across Great Britain, Germany and Northern Europe
have embraced the positive challenges brought by great summer weather,
although partially offset by softer trading in Spain and France.
"It is a fantastic time to be leading Coca-Cola European Partners, soon
with a new CCEP ticker, and the worlds largest independent Coca-Cola
bottler by net revenue. As we laid out at our recent Capital Markets
Day, we have an exciting but realistic long-term view of the growth
opportunity across our portfolio of markets. We continue to make the
right strategic decisions for the long-term alongside investing now in
core capabilities that will support our growth and set us apart to win.
"Given our solid performance year-to-date, we are reaffirming our 2018
profit outlook. We are on track to return up to 500 million to
shareholders in 2018 as part of the recently announced 1.5 billion
share buyback programme, which alongside moving to an annualised payout
ratio of approximately 50 percent in Q4 2018, collectively demonstrate
our ultimate goal of delivering sustainable value for our shareholders.
|
|
Key Financial Measures
Unaudited, fx impact calculated by recasting current year
results at prior year rates
|
|
|
|
|
Third-Quarter ended 28 September 2018
|
|
|
|
|
million
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
As
Reported
|
|
|
Comparable
|
|
|
Fx-Impact
|
|
|
As
Reported
|
|
|
Comparable
|
|
|
Fx-Impact
|
|
|
Comparable
Fx-Neutral
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
3,289
|
|
|
3,289
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
1,985
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Profit after taxes
|
|
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share ()
|
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
Key Financial Measures
Unaudited, fx impact calculated by recasting current year
results at prior year rates
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended 28 September 2018
|
|
|
|
|
million
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
As
Reported
|
|
|
Comparable
|
|
|
Fx-Impact
|
|
|
As
Reported
|
|
|
Comparable
|
|
|
Fx-Impact
|
|
|
Comparable
Fx-Neutral
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
8,724
|
|
|
8,724
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
5,326
|
|
|
5,302
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
Profit after taxes
|
|
|
|
|
775
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share ()
|
|
|
|
|
1.58
|
|
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
Operational Review
Nine months 2018 diluted earnings per share were 1.58 on a reported
basis, or 1.76 on a comparable basis. Currency translation had a
negligible impact on nine months 2018 comparable diluted earnings per
share. Nine months 2018 reported operating profit totalled 1.1 billion,
up 4.0 percent versus prior year. Comparable operating profit was 1.2
billion, up 7.5 percent on a comparable basis, or up 8.0 percent on a
comparable and fx-neutral basis.
Third-quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share were 0.73 on a reported
basis, or 0.76 on a comparable basis. Currency translation had a
negligible impact on third-quarter 2018 comparable diluted earnings per
share. Third-quarter 2018 reported operating profit totalled 501
million, up 17.5 percent versus prior year. Comparable operating profit
was 521 million, up 11.0 percent on a comparable basis, or up 11.5
percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis.
Key operating profit factors during the nine months 2018 include solid
revenue growth on a comparable and fx-neutral basis driven by strong
revenue per unit case growth. This was partially offset by a 0.5 percent
decline in volume as favourable weather in Great Britain, Germany and
Northern Europe over the summer months was not enough to compensate for
softer trading in Spain and France; the previously announced strategic
portfolio and pricing initiatives; as well as the impact of new soft
drinks taxes, notably in Great Britain. Operating margins improved as we
maintained our gross margin and continued to realise post-merger synergy
benefits.
Revenue
Nine months 2018 revenue totalled 8.7 billion, up 4.0 percent versus
prior year, or up 4.5 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Nine
months 2018 revenue per unit case grew 5.0 percent on a comparable and
fx-neutral basis benefiting approximately 2.0 percent from the impact of
incremental soft drinks industry taxes. Volume decreased 0.5 percent on
a comparable basis.
Third-quarter 2018 revenue totalled 3.3 billion, up 11.0 percent versus
prior year. Comparable revenue was up 11.0 percent, or up 11.5 percent
on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Revenue per unit case was up 6.0
percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis benefiting from favourable
underlying price, promotion, and package mix, as well as approximately
3.0 percent from the accounting impact of incremental soft drinks
industry taxes. Third-quarter volume increased 5.0 percent on a
comparable basis, reflecting favourable weather in Great Britain,
Germany and Northern Europe as well as easy comparables, partially
offset by softer trading in France and Spain.
On a territory basis for the third-quarter, Iberia revenues were up 3.5
percent, led by strong volume growth in Portugal while volumes in Spain
were negatively impacted by weaker tourism trends over the peak summer
months. Revenue per unit case grew moderately in Iberia as a result of
channel and package mix. Revenue in Germany was up 11.5 percent, driven
by strong volume given favourable weather trends, as well as solid
revenue per unit case growth reflecting positive price and product mix
effects. Revenue in Great Britain grew 21.0 percent, supported by
underlying gains in revenue per unit case reflecting improved
promotional effectiveness as well as the impact of the new soft drinks
industry tax. Robust volume growth in Great Britain was supported by
favourable weather and strong execution. Revenue in France was up 10.5
percent, mainly driven by solid growth in revenue per unit case as a
result of positive package and brand mix, as well as the impact of
recent soft drinks tax changes. Revenue in the Northern European
territories (Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and
Iceland) was up 12.0 percent mainly driven by strong volume gains given
favourable weather trends over the summer months. Revenue growth was
mainly led by Belgium/Luxembourg and the Netherlands due to highly
favourable weather trends.
On a brand basis for the third-quarter, sparkling brands increased 5.5
percent. Coca-Cola trademark brands grew by 3.5 percent, with over 18.0
percent growth in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coca-Cola Classic volume
declined by approximately 1.0 percent mainly due to the impact of new
soft drinks industry taxes. Sparkling flavours and energy grew 9.5
percent supported by solid performances from Fanta, Schweppes, Sprite
and energy brands. Still brands increased 4.0 percent underpinned by 9.0
percent growth in water as a result of favourable weather in most
markets, and a decline of 1.0 percent in juices, isotonics and other.
This reflects portfolio decisions in the ready-to-drink tea category, as
well as a decline in juices. Fuze Tea, Vio, Chaudfontaine and Smartwater
all saw solid volume growth in the third quarter.
Cost of Sales
Nine months 2018 reported cost of sales were 5.3 billion, up 4.5
percent. Comparable cost of sales were 5.3 billion, up 3.5 percent, or
up 4.0 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral basis. Nine months cost of
sales per unit case increased 5.0 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral
basis, including approximately 3.5 percent from the impact of
incremental soft drinks industry taxes.
Third-quarter 2018 reported cost of sales were 2.0 billion, up 12.0
percent versus prior year. Cost of sales were 2.0 billion, up 12.5
percent on both a comparable basis and comparable and fx-neutral basis.
Third-quarter cost of sales per unit case increased 7.0 percent on a
comparable and fx-neutral basis, including approximately 5.0 percent
from the impact of incremental soft drinks industry taxes.
Operating Expenses
Nine months 2018 reported operating expenses were 2.3 billion, up 2.0
percent. Comparable operating expenses were 2.2 billion, up 3.0 percent
on a comparable basis, or up 4.0 percent on a comparable and fx-neutral
basis.
Third-quarter 2018 reported operating expenses were 803 million, up 5.0
percent. Comparable operating expenses were 779 million, up 7.5 percent
on both a comparable basis and comparable and fx-neutral basis. This
reflects volume growth, expense timing and select investments partially
offset by synergy benefits and a continued focus on managing expenses.
Restructuring Charges
During the nine months, we recognised restructuring charges totalling
118 million. These charges relate to restructuring activities under the
CCEP Integration and Synergy programme, supply chain site consolidation
in Great Britain and other restructuring programmes.
Outlook
For 2018, CCEP continues to expect revenue growth of approximately 2
percent to 2.5 percent and operating profit growth at the top end of the
6 percent to 7 percent range. Each of these growth figures is on a
comparable and fx-neutral basis when compared to 2017 comparable
results. This excludes the impact of incremental soft drinks industry
taxes, which are expected to add approximately 2 percent to 2.5 percent
to revenue growth and approximately 3.5 percent to 4 percent to cost of
goods growth.
CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax run rate merger synergies of
315 million to 340 million by mid-2019. Further, CCEP expects to have
realised at least 80 percent of the target by year-end 2018 and a run
rate of approximately 100 percent of the target.
The comparable effective tax rate for 2018 is expected to be
approximately 25 percent. Weighted average cost of debt is expected to
be approximately 2 percent.
CCEP also expects diluted earnings per share in the range of 2.27 to
2.29 including currency translation and the impact of up to 500
million in share buybacks. At recent rates, currency translation has a
slight negative impact on 2018 full-year diluted earnings per share.
CCEP expects 2018 free cash flow of approximately 1 billion, including
the expected benefit from improved working capital of approximately 200
million, offset by the impact of restructuring and integration costs.
Capital expenditures are expected to be at the top end of the 525
million to 575 million range, including approximately 75 million of
capital expenditures related to synergies.
Restructuring cash costs to achieve the aforementioned merger synergies
are expected to be approximately 2.25 times expected savings and include
cash costs associated with pre-transaction close accruals. Given these
factors, currency exchange rates, our outlook for 2018 and the share
buyback of up to 500 million in 2018, CCEP expects year-end net debt to
adjusted EBITDA* for 2018 to be towards the low-end of our target range
of 2.5 to 3 times. Further, CCEP expects return on invested capital
(ROIC) to improve by approximately 80 basis points.
* Refer to Note Regarding the Presentation of Alternative
Performance Measures for further details about these measures.
Dividends
The CCEP Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly interim
dividend of 0.28 per share. The interim dividend is payable on 20
November 2018 to those shareholders of record on 9 November 2018. The
Company is pursuing arrangements to pay the interim dividend in euros to
shares held within Euroclear Netherlands. Other publicly held shares
will be converted into an equivalent US dollar amount using exchange
rates issued by WM/Reuters taken at 16:00 BST on 25 October 2018. This
translated amount will be posted on our website, www.ccep.com,
under the Investor/Shareowner Information section.
Conference Call
CCEP will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at
13:00 BST, 14:00 CEST and 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed
through the Companys website at www.ccep.com.
A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available at www.ccep.com
as soon as possible.
Change Of Ticker Symbol From "CCE to "CCEP
CCEP today announces its intention to change the Companys ticker symbol
from "CCE to "CCEP to better reflect its identity. All other details
remain the same.
Trading of the Companys shares under the new ticker symbol CCEP will
commence simultaneously in Amsterdam, New York, Spain and London from 7
November 2018.
Appointment Of Joint House Brokers
CCEP is pleased to announce the appointment of Deutsche Bank and Credit
Suisse as joint equity advisers with immediate effect.
Financial Details and Upcoming Announcements
Financial details can be found in our third-quarter 2018 filing,
available within the next 24 hours at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
(located under effective date 28 September 2018) and available
immediately on our website, www.ccep.com,
under the Investors tab.
Our next announcement will be our full-year 2018 results which will be
released at 07:00 GMT, 08:00 CET, and 2:00 a.m. EST on 14 February 2019.
A conference call will be hosted with investors and analysts on this day
at 13:00 GMT, 14:00 CET, and 8:00 a.m. EST.
About CCEP
Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in
Western Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of
nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the worlds largest
independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European
Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western
Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great
Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal,
Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New
York Stock Exchange, Euronext London and on the Spanish stock exchanges,
currently trading under the symbol CCE, and will trade under the symbol
CCEP effective 7 November 2018. For more information about CCEP, please
visit our website at www.ccep.com
and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain statements, estimates or projections that
constitute "forward-looking statements concerning the financial
condition, performance, results, strategy and objectives of Coca-Cola
European Partners plc and its subsidiaries (together "CCEP or the
"Group). Generally, the words "believe, "expect, "intend,
"estimate, "anticipate, "project, "plan, "seek, "may, "could,
"would, "should, "might, "will, "forecast, "outlook, "guidance,
"possible, "potential, "predict and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks that could
cause actual results to differ materially from CCEPs historical
experience and present expectations or projections. As a result, undue
reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date on which they are made. These risks include but are
not limited to those set forth in the "Risk Factors section of the 2017
Annual Report on Form 20-F, including the statements under the following
headings: Risks Relating to Consumer Preferences and the Health Impact
of Soft Drinks (such as sweeteners); Risks Relating to Legal and
Regulatory Intervention (such as the development of regulations
regarding packaging); Risks Relating to Business Integration and Synergy
Savings; Risks Relating to Cyber and Social Engineering Attacks; Risks
Relating to the Market (such as customer consolidation); Risks Relating
to Economic and Political Conditions (such as continuing developments in
relation to the UKs exit from the EU); Risks Relating to the
Relationship with TCCC and Other Franchisors; Risks Relating to Product
Quality (such as shortages of raw materials); and Other Risks.
Due to these risks, CCEPs actual future results, dividend payments,
and capital and leverage ratios may differ materially from the plans,
goals, expectations and guidance set out in CCEPs forward-looking
statements. Additional risks that may impact CCEPs future financial
condition and performance are identified in filings with the SEC which
are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
CCEP does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable rules,
laws and regulations. CCEP assumes no responsibility for the accuracy
and completeness of any forward-looking statements. Any or all of the
forward-looking statements contained in this filing and in any other of
CCEPs respective public statements may prove to be incorrect.
